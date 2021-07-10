Grab an adult to unlock more full episodes
Sign in with your TV provider
The Werewoof Hunter E 2 • 10/07/2021
Tommy needs his friends' help to save Angelica after she turns into a werewolf at a scary Halloween party where their parents seem to be disappearing one by one.
Watching
Full Episode
43:34
Sign in to Watch
RugratsE1Second Time Around
Second Time Around: Tommy leads the babies on a daring adventure to help Chuckie after Chuckie's big attempt to be brave goes horribly wrong.
05/27/2021
Full Episode
22:29
Sign in to Watch
RugratsE2The Werewoof Hunter
Tommy needs his friends' help to save Angelica after she turns into a werewolf at a scary Halloween party where their parents seem to be disappearing one by one.
10/07/2021