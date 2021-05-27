Rugrats

The Werewoof Hunter

Season 1 E 2 • 10/07/2021

Tommy needs his friends' help to save Angelica after she turns into a werewolf at a scary Halloween party where their parents seem to be disappearing one by one.

43:34

Rugrats
S1 • E1
Second Time Around

Second Time Around: Tommy leads the babies on a daring adventure to help Chuckie after Chuckie's big attempt to be brave goes horribly wrong.
05/27/2021
22:29
Rugrats
S1 • E2
The Werewoof Hunter

10/07/2021
23:09
Rugrats
S1 • E3
Traditions

Traditions: When Tommy's first Hanukkah falls on Christmas Eve, the Pickles family has to juggle their family traditions to make sure each feels important, while also celebrating Las Posadas with Betty and her family.
12/10/2021
22:29
Rugrats
S1 • E4
One Big Happy Family / The Last Balloon

Angelica takes advantage of a family problem to make Tommy and Chuckie play a game of house. // Tommy and the babies help Chuckie take care of what he thinks is the last balloon in the whole wide world.
02/25/2022
22:29
Rugrats
S1 • E5
Tail of the Dogbot / Jonathan for a Day

Tommy's dad invents a robot dog that's allergy-free for Chuckie and Chas, but not necessarily problem-free. // Angelica uses an argument between the twins to trick Phil into becoming her personal assistant.
03/04/2022
22:29
Rugrats
S1 • E6
Lady DeClutter / New Puppy

When a "professional organizer" comes over, it's up to Tommy and his friends to stop her from taking all the toys. When Tommy's parents bring home a foster puppy, Tommy must find a way to keep Spike from being replaced.
03/18/2022
22:29
Rugrats
S1 • E7
March for Peas / The Two Angelicas

When Grandpa's hurt back keeps him from his favorite event, Tommy enlists his friends to create the event at home. Angelica's new talking doll is a shock to her and a surprise to the babies.
03/25/2022
22:29
Rugrats
S1 • E8
No License to Drive / I Dream of Duffy

Angelica needs the babies' help adjusting to life without her Cynthia car when her car privileges are taken away. Tommy and his friends must keep Angelica under control when she discovers a way to get any toy she asks for.
04/08/2022
22:28
Rugrats
S1 • E9
The Future Maker/Goodbye Reptar

The Future Maker/Goodbye Reptar: Angelica uses face filters on her phone to trick Susie into thinking she's going to turn into a taco. Tommy helps Chuckie send a message to his Reptar doll who they think travelled to outer space. Guest Star: Telma Hopkins
04/15/2022