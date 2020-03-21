Tyler Perry's Young Dylan

Wilson vs Wilson

Season 4 E 3 • 09/27/2023

Charlie enlists Dylan to help run his campaign for school ambassador against their mutual enemy Ace.

22:59

S1 • E4
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
Plain Faces

Dylan doesn’t want to attend school, and does whatever it takes to avoid going, including convincing little Charlie not to go, either.
03/21/2020
22:29

S2 • E5
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
Who Done Done It?

Dylan begins to play detective after an expensive vase is broken in the house, where no one is admitting guilt and everyone is a suspect.
07/10/2021
22:22

S2 • E14
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
Haunted Halls

Dylan and Charlie decorate the school for a Halloween party, but discover that the creepy janitor might be keeping a spooky secret. Rebecca and Bethany can’t agree on a two-person costume for trick-or-treating.
10/21/2021
22:33

S2 • E15
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
Dylan vs. Mystery X

Dylan’s popularity skyrockets when he engages in an online rap battle, but the pressure to settle the beef at school creates a new set of problems. Rebecca’s upcoming solo at church spurs Yasmine and Viola to offer fashion advice.
10/28/2021
22:29

S2 • E20
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
Rap Dreams Do Come True

Dylan discovers his new substitute teacher is a former rap star, and Dylan plots to get him back on top. But after successfully reviving the former star’s profile, Dylan finds that own dream remains out of reach. Will he quit the game for good?
12/09/2021
22:25
S3 • E1
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
Friday the Juneteenth

Friday the Juneteenth: With the annual Juneteenth parade on the horizon, Dylan and Rebecca find themselves at odds over the float parade. B Story: Myles and Yasmine utilize Charlie's culinary skills to bake pies for Viola's church social.
06/19/2022
22:30
S3 • E3
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
Dylan Blows Up

Dylan Blows Up: Dylan becomes an egomaniac when he thinks his latest song is a #1 hit in Nigeria. B Story: Yasmine enlists Rebecca to direct a commercial for her business.
07/28/2022
22:26
S3 • E4
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
Dylan & Charlie's Day Off

Dylan & Charlie's Day Off: Faking sick from school, Dylan and Charlie plan a day of fun with Rebecca hot on their tail to expose their lie.
08/04/2022
22:30
S3 • E5
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
The Gift Grift

The Gift Grift: After secretly opening his birthday gift from Myles and Yasmine early, Dylan must invent a cover up when he accidentally destroys it. B Story: The family plan to be the top seller at the neighborhood yard sale by way of Charlie’s culinary skills.
09/15/2022
22:30
S3 • E6
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
Power Trippin'

Power Trippin': Appointed hall monitor, Dylan finds the job more than he bargained for. B Story: With their parents working evenings, Rebecca and Charlie must prove they can hold down household responsibilities by themselves.
09/22/2022
22:25
S3 • E7
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
Fame, Blame & Video Games

Dylan and Rebecca form an unlikely team to win a school gaming competition. B Story: Charlie is tasked with painting a portrait of Myles and Yasmine.
09/29/2022
22:27
S3 • E8
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
Saturday School

Saturday School: After falling asleep in class due to staying up late for a family tradition with Myles, Dylan is forced into Saturday detention. B Story: The family deals with Viola's competitive nature on game day.
10/13/2022
22:28
S3 • E9
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
On the Hunt for Fun

On the Hunt for Fun: After Myles and Yasmien enforce a "no technology" policy into place, Dylan, Rebecca and Charlie find themselves on a treasure hunt in order to retrieve their gadgets.
10/20/2022
22:08
S3 • E10
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
The Chi Ones

The Chi Ones: After his old rap group from Chicago pay him a visit, Dylan must decide between the past and his future as a solo artist. B Story: Rebecca puts Myles and Yasmine on a strict diet regimen.
10/27/2022
22:30
S3 • E11
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
Renaissance Man

Tasked with writing a history report, Dylan travels back in time to the Harlem Renaissance.
02/16/2023
22:30
S3 • E12
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
Reality Bites

Dylan tries to create drama between his family and friends for his reality show audition tape.
02/23/2023
22:31
S3 • E13
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
A Corsage with Your Sabotage

Dylan and his new friend Tara plot to sabotage Bethany and her date to the school dance. B Story: Charlie is put in charge of the Mardi Gras themed dance.
03/02/2023
22:29
S3 • E14
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
Curse this Verse

Rebecca puts a curse on Dyla. B Story: Charlie orchestrates both dinner and the perfect gift for his parents anniversary.
03/09/2023
22:31
S3 • E15
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
Principal Party Pooper

Rebecca, Dylan and crew use Rebecca's anonymous online advice blog to control Principal Matthews. B Story: Yasmine and Myles enter a salsa competition despite having very different styles of dancing.
03/16/2023
22:30
S3 • E16
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
Burning After Reading

After discovering Dylan has read her diary, Bethany – with the help of Rebecca – decide to set him up for disaster. B Story: Charlie's newfound interest in rock digging proves a problem for Myles and Yasmine.
03/23/2023
22:30
S3 • E17
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
Who's the Boss

Dylan and Charlie come face to face with their tyrant boss at the school store. B Story: Rebecca hires a conniving lab assistant who tries to sabotage her chances of entering the school's Science program.
03/30/2023
22:29
S3 • E18
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
The GOAT

Dylan has a realization about his true family. B-Story: Rebecca and Bethany get invited to the "cool girl" group chat.
04/06/2023
22:30
S3 • E19
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
Between a Roach and a Hard Place

When he's hired to perform his hit viral song for a commercial, Dylan's artistic integrity is tested. B Story: Charlie must give a school presentation on someone in his family tree.
04/13/2023
22:29

S4 • E1
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
Build it and They will Flow

Dylan and Rebecca unexpectedly play the role of magician's assistant while determined to return a cash filled lock box to its rightful owner.
09/06/2023
22:29
S3 • E20
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
Dylan's Villain

Dylan comes face to face with "Dylon" – not only a second-rate version of himself but Bethany's new crush. B Story: Myles tries to help Yasmine fix the home patio.
09/13/2023
22:29
S4 • E2
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
No Camping, No Problem

When the family vacation entails an unwanted camping trip, Dylan and Rebecca devise a plan to sabotage.
09/20/2023
22:29
S4 • E4
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
Artificial Intelligence

While receiving tutoring from Bethany, Dylan’s decision to cheat leads to sabotaging Bethany’s class presentation.
10/04/2023
22:29
S4 • E5
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
So Fresh, So Clean

After getting hit rapper Pi'erre Bourne for their first single, Dylan and Rebecca must find a way to recoup money to hire him.
10/11/2023
22:29
S4 • E6
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
Dancing with the Sons

Charlie convinces Dylan to stand-in for him in this year’s Mother-Son dance leading to surprising consequences.
10/18/2023
