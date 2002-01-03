S13 • E5 SpongeBob SquarePants Goofy Scoopers / Pat the Dog

Goofy Scoopers / Pat the Dog: SpongeBob and Patrick make it their mission to reunite the recently fires robot band from Goofy Goober's. Patrick is sent to the pound for acting like a worm, but he won't be able to leave unless SpongeBob can train him.