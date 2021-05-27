Grab an adult to unlock more full episodes

Rugrats
Second Time Around
E 1 • 05/27/2021

Second Time Around: Tommy leads the babies on a daring adventure to help Chuckie after Chuckie's big attempt to be brave goes horribly wrong.

43:34
Rugrats
E1
Second Time Around

05/27/2021
22:29
Rugrats
E2
The Werewoof Hunter

Tommy needs his friends' help to save Angelica after she turns into a werewolf at a scary Halloween party where their parents seem to be disappearing one by one.
10/07/2021
23:09
Rugrats
E3
Traditions

Traditions: When Tommy's first Hanukkah falls on Christmas Eve, the Pickles family has to juggle their family traditions to make sure each feels important, while also celebrating Las Posadas with Betty and her family.
12/10/2021