iCarly
iLost My Head In Vegas
Season 5 E 11 • 11/03/2012
When Sam learns her mom is in a Vegas jail, the gang decides to sell their stuff to the Pawn Stars to bail her out!
More
Watching
Full Episode
23:31
S5 • E9iCarlyiGet Banned
iGet Banned: When Carly bans T-Bo from the loft, he retaliates by not letting Carly into the Groovy Smoothie. Meanwhile, Freddie and Gibby discover being in a band has many perks… and a few drawbacks.
10/13/2012
Full Episode
23:26
S5 • E10iCarlyiRescue Carly
iRescue Carly: Sam's friend gets out of juvy and Sam warns everyone to stay away, but Carly doesn't listen and finds herself in over her head. Back at the loft, Spencer finds a pair of night vision goggles.
10/27/2012
Full Episode
23:30
S5 • E11iCarlyiLost My Head In Vegas
When Sam learns her mom is in a Vegas jail, the gang decides to gather their most prized possessions, drive to Vegas and pawn their stuff to make enough money to bail her out.
11/03/2012
Full Episode
23:26
S5 • E13iCarlyiBust a Thief
iBust a Thief: When Sam's laptop gets stolen, the iCarly gang tries to help track down the thief. Meanwhile, Spencer can't visit his favorite arcade unless he's accompanied by a child. His luck turns when Guppy needs a babysitter.
11/10/2012