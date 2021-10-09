The Smurfs S1 • E25 You're Fired!/Mirror, Mirror on the Armoire

You're Fired!/Mirror, Mirror on the Armoire: After another mishap, Clumsy and Dimwitty get into a big fight and vow never to work with each other again. When Gargamel places a magic armoire in the forest, Vanity must resist the temptation to look into its mirror.