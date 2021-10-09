The Smurfs
Flying Ace/Lab Assistant
Season 1 E 21 • 07/04/2022
Flying Ace/Lab Assistant: After causing another clumsy catastrophe, Clumsy decides the only place he can be clumsy free is up in the sky. When Brainy gets hurt, Papa Smurf asks Monkey to take Brainy's place as his assistant.
More
Watching
Full Episode
22:28
The SmurfsS1 • E1Smurf-Fu/Diaper Daddy
Smurf-Fu/Diaper Daddy: When Smurfette rescues Brainy from a giant snake, the other Smurfs ask her to teach them “Smurf-Fu.” When everyone is tired of changing Baby's diapers, Handy decides to invent a robot that will do the job.
09/10/2021
Full Episode
22:28
Sign in to Watch
The SmurfsS1 • E9The Scariest Smurf/DRIIIIINGGGGG!
The Scariest Smurf/DRIIIIINGGGGG!: On Halloween, Scaredy finds himself turned into a monster and he inadvertently wreaks havoc on the Smurfs. Handy builds Lazy a special alarm clock to keep him awake, but it keeps the rest of the Smurfs awake too!
11/12/2021
Full Episode
22:28
Sign in to Watch
The SmurfsS1 • E13Funny Mommy/Smurfy Day Care
Funny Mommy/Smurfy Day Care: Jokey transforms Poet into Gargamel's Mom, but they find themselves trapped in Gargamel's hovel. Storm has to become a super smurfsitter when all of the Smurfs turn back into babies.
02/04/2022
Full Episode
22:28
Sign in to Watch
The SmurfsS1 • E14Crashing Gargamel's Party/The Curse of the Smurfs' Treasure
Crashing Gargamel's Party/The Curse of the Smurfs' Treasure: When Gargamel convinces Dimwitty and Begonia that he is nice, they invite him to a party. Farmer and Vanity unearth a chest which contains a gem that brings bad luck to anyone who touches it!
02/11/2022
Full Episode
22:28
Sign in to Watch
The SmurfsS1 • E15Who Nose?/Clumsy Not Clumsy
Who Nose?/Clumsy Not Clumsy: Hefty casts a spell which accidentally turns him into a colossal nose that sucks up everything in its path! After catching Clumsy, Gargamel tempts him with a magic amulet that makes his clumsiness disappear.
02/18/2022
Full Episode
22:28
Sign in to Watch
The SmurfsS1 • E16Smurfy Secrets
Smurfy Secrets: When Gargamel tries to transform into a Smurf, the Smurfs have to share their secrets to prove their identity.
02/18/2022
Full Episode
22:26
Sign in to Watch
The SmurfsS1 • E17The Smurfs Show
The Smurfs Show: Gargamel plants a crystal ball to spy on the Smurfs, but they turn the tables on him with a fabricated drama.
04/22/2022
Full Episode
22:28
Sign in to Watch
The SmurfsS1 • E18Storm Loses Her Mojo/Pop Out!
Storm Loses Her Mojo/Pop Out!: After chanting a spell to get in touch with her inner warrior, Blossom unknowingly takes Storm's warrior spirit. Gargamel casts a spell over Grouchy which makes everything that he complains about appear inside his hovel.
04/29/2022