The Loud House
City Slickers/Fool Me Twice
Season 3 E 4 • 02/09/2018
City Slickers/Fool Me Twice: Lori and Lincoln visit the city. Lori struggles to be a city girl and Lincoln finds Ronnie Anne has changed. The family has a new plan to dodge Luan's April Fool's Day pranking: stunt doubles.
Full Episode
22:30
S1 • E6The Loud HouseProject Loud House/In Tents Debate
Project Loud House/In Tents Debate: Lincoln has to get to school on time but getting his sisters out the door proves to be the biggest obstacle of all. Lincoln is the deciding vote on going to the beach or the amusement park for their family vacation.
05/05/2016
Full Episode
22:30
S2 • E4The Loud HouseSuite and Sour/Back in Black
Suite and Sour/Back in Black: After Mom and Dad win a trip to a resort, they decide to take the kids - but only because they promised to behave. When Lucy gets a crush on a "regular and normal" boy, her sisters give her a makeover.
01/13/2017
Full Episode
22:30
S2 • E12The Loud HouseThe Loud House: "Out of the Picture/Room with a Feud"
Out of the Picture/Room with a Feud: Afraid they'll be forgotten, Lincoln and Clyde want to make a splash in the yearbook and crash group photos. Seeing his sisters fight with their roommates, Lincoln suggests a room shuffle.
05/17/2017
Full Episode
22:30
S2 • E13The Loud HouseBack Out There/Spell it Out
Clyde, worried that Lincoln is hung up on Ronnie Anne, tries to cure his post-breakup blues.Tired of her siblings walking all over her, Lucy turns to a spell book once to teach her siblings a lesson.
06/16/2017
Full Episode
22:30
S2 • E2The Loud HousePotty Mouth/"L" is for Love
Potty Mouth/"L" is for Love: When the kids hear Lily curse, they're worried they have been a bad influence on her. A love letter addressed to "L" Loud shows up at the house and the family has to figure out who it was meant for.
06/17/2017
Full Episode
22:30
S3 • E1The Loud HouseRoadie to Nowhere/A Fridge Too Far
Roadie to Nowhere/A Fridge Too Far: After learning that Chunk was like her in high school, Luna worries her ambition to be a rocker is unrealistic. When food Lincoln has saved in the fridge gets taken, a territory war in the fridge ensues.
01/19/2018
Full Episode
22:30
S3 • E4The Loud HouseCity Slickers/Fool Me Twice
02/09/2018
Full Episode
22:30
S4 • E26The Loud HouseFriends in Dry Places/Coupe Dreams
Friends in Dry Places/Coupe Dreams: While on a field trip, Lincoln worries that his friend group is splintering. In order to buy her dream car, Lori becomes a local rideshare driver.
07/23/2020
Full Episode
22:29
S6 • E1The Loud HouseDon’t Escar-go/Double Trouble
Don’t Escar-go/Double Trouble: When Clyde has an opportunity to study cooking in France, the gang tries to keep him closer to home. Lola and Lana take on Cheryl and Meryl to be crowned the new twin spokespeople for Auntie Pam’s Parlor.
03/11/2022
Full Episode
22:29
S6 • E2The Loud HouseFlip This Flip/Haunted House Call
The Loud kids help Flip clean up his image to impress his middle school crush. When the Mortician’s Club can’t afford tickets to Casket Con, they decide to start a business to raise money.
03/18/2022
Full Episode
22:30
S6 • E3The Loud HouseMusical Chairs/The Taunting Hour
Musical Chairs/The Taunting Hour: Lincoln convinces his teacher, Mr. Bolhofner, to join the Doo-Dads in order to get a better seat in class. After Lincoln tries to help Lynn get over a heckler at her soccer game, the Louds realize they all have critics.
03/25/2022
Full Episode
22:30
S6 • E4The Loud HouseA Bug's Strife/All the Rage
A Bug's Strife/All the Rage: Dad tears the house apart trying to find the cricket ruining his peaceful day alone in the house. Tired of getting pummeled during dodgeball, Lincoln and the gang use Clyde's untapped rage without him knowing.
04/01/2022
Full Episode
22:30
S6 • E5The Loud HouseScoop Snoop/Eye Can't
Scoop Snoop/Eye Can't: The Action News Team struggles to find out how Katherine Mulligan is scooping their news leads. Trying to avoid a trip to the eye doctor, Lisa makes a new pair of glasses that actually makes her eyesight worse.
04/08/2022
Full Episode
22:30
S6 • E6The Loud HouseDine and Bash/Sofa, So Good
Dine and Bash/Sofa, So Good: After failing to make Chef Guy Grazer a meal on his show, the kids try to erase the footage before it airs. The kids search all over Royal Woods to find the missing furniture they left outside while cleaning.
04/15/2022
Full Episode
22:29
S6 • E7The Loud HousePresent Danger/Stressed for the Part
Present Danger/Stressed for the Part: Dressed as David Steele, Lincoln is on the hunt for his stolen birthday present before it's destroyed. After landing a role in a Dairyland production, Luan must hide this news from Mrs. Bernardo, who she beat out.
05/30/2022
Full Episode
22:30
S6 • E8The Loud HouseTime Trap!
Time Trap!: When the kids break Mom and Dad's priceless vase, they decide the only thing to do is go back in time to their wedding day, and prevent them from ever receiving it.
06/03/2022
Full Episode
22:30
S6 • E9The Loud HouseBummer Camp/Sleepstakes
Bummer Camp/Sleepstakes: When Gramps struggles to run Camp Mastadon, the kids come to his rescue. The Loud kids help Lana get over her fear of sleepovers.
06/10/2022
Full Episode
22:30
S6 • E10The Loud HouseThe Last Laugh/Driver’s Dread
The Last Laugh/Driver’s Dread: Luan thinks Mr. Coconuts is out for revenge when she replaces him with Lola in her act. Hoping to drive out to the outlets to meet Lori, Leni looks for alternative ways to get her driver’s license.
06/17/2022
Full Episode
22:30
S6 • E11The Loud HouseCat-astrophe/Prize Fighter
Cat-astrophe/Prize Fighter: The McBrides scramble to put together a birthday party for Nana Gayle after they forget to throw one this year. Lola worries she's already a washed-up pageant star when she wins a lifetime achievement award.
06/24/2022
Full Episode
22:29
S6 • E12The Loud HouseSave Royal Woods!
Save Royal Woods!: When Royal Woods is in danger of being flooded to make room for a sixth Great Lake, the town comes together to prove that they’re worth saving.
07/01/2022
Full Episode
22:30
S6 • E13The Loud HouseLights, Camera, Nuclear Reaction/Food Courting
Lights, Camera, Nuclear Reaction/Food Courting: Lincoln and Clyde's David Steele movie turns high-stakes when Lisa builds a nuclear reactor. When Leni realizes Miguel has a crush on Gavin, the new food court employee, she sets out to help Miguel woo him.
07/15/2022
Full Episode
22:30
S6 • E14The Loud HouseHiccups and Downs/The Loathe Boat
Hiccups and Downs/The Loathe Boat: Luna needs to get rid of a nasty case of the hiccups before a big rock competition. The Morticians Club plan Bertrand’s escape from the cruise ship his parents work on.
08/12/2022
Full Episode
22:30
S6 • E15The Loud HouseCrashed Course/Puns and Buns
Crashed Course/Puns and Buns: The Loud siblings intervene when they think Lori is failing out of Fairway U. Benny struggles to rein in Luan and her practical jokes when she becomes his coworker at the Burpin' Burger.
09/05/2022
Full Episode
22:30
S6 • E16The Loud HouseSave the Last Pants/A Stella Performance
Save the Last Pants/A Stella Performance: Rusty tries to bring the fun of Gus's to Duds For Dudes when he's in charge of the store. Stella wins a school competition and is super excited – until she learns she has to give a public presentation.
09/05/2022
Full Episode
22:30
S6 • E17The Loud HouseCheer Pressure/Stroke of Luck
The cheerleaders challenge Lynn and her teammates to a "cheer off" when Lynn dismisses them as athletes. Lori becomes a celebrity at school when she hits a hole- in-one on a notoriously difficult course.
09/09/2022
Full Episode
22:30
S6 • E18The Loud HouseSpace Jammed/Crown and Dirty
Space Jammed/Crown and Dirty: Annoyed by Leni's intrusive babysitting, Lisa accidentally blasts herself and Todd into space. Lola tries to whip Mom into tip-top pageant condition for a Mother-Daughter pageant.
09/16/2022
Full Episode
22:28
S6 • E19The Loud HouseThe Orchid Grief/Forks and Knives Out
The Orchid Grief/Forks and Knives Out: When Lincoln and Clyde overwater Howard's rare orchid, the two embark on an adventure to replace it. Lynn Sr. is stoked to compete on a televised cooking show until he learns he's up against Rosa Casagrande. Guest Star: Michael McDonald
09/23/2022
Full Episode
22:30
S6 • E20The Loud HouseThe Loud Cloud/You Auto Know Better
The Loud Cloud/You Auto Know Better: Tired of Mom's sticky note system, Lincoln and Lisa create an app to keep track of the family's schedule. Lana creates an auto-body shop to try and buy a new bike, but her shop turns corrupt when Flip becomes he rmentor.
09/30/2022
Full Episode
22:30
S6 • E21The Loud HouseGreat Lakes Freakout!
Great Lakes Freakout!: The Louds team up with the Casagrandes for a Halloween storefront decorating competition, but things get out of hand when they use Lucy's spell book to make the mercado extra spooky. Guest Star: George Lopez
10/21/2022
Full Episode
22:31
S6 • E22The Loud HouseSnow Escape/Snow News Day
To make it to school, the Louds must survive a monstrous Lynn when the weather man declares it a "Packing Day." When there are signs of a yeti in Royal Woods, the Action News Team sets out to prove its existence.
12/20/2022
Full Episode
22:31
S6 • E23The Loud HousePop Pop the Question/Lynn and Order
When the kids discover Myrtle has a shady past, they try to expose her before Pop Pop proposes. Lynn and Liam butt heads when they're forced to partner up as the middle school hall monitors.
12/25/2022
Full Episode
22:30
S6 • E24The Loud HouseDay of the Dad/Small Blunder
Lori struggles to make a good impression on Bobby's dad after accidentally pushing him into a puddle. Desperate to have the best show-and-tell in class, Lily takes Lisa's shrink ray to school.
05/09/2023
Full Episode
22:30
S6 • E25The Loud HouseFashion No Show/Doom Service
Leni and Carlota's working styles clash when they are both interning for a famous fashion designer, Mariella Moss. The Louds book a stay at an all-inclusive resort, only to find the vacation is not what they imagined.
05/11/2023
Full Episode
22:30
S6 • E26The Loud HouseThe Hurt Lockers/Love Stinks
When a sinkhole opens up at school, Lincoln and his classmates are forced to share lockers. When Lana brings home a skunk to rehabilitate, Lola grows attached when she finds the skunk has finer tastes.
05/16/2023
Full Episode
22:30
S7 • E1The Loud HouseWaking History/Pranks Fore Nothing
Eager to uncover secrets from the past, Lisa uses her technology to wake up a frozen caveman. To win the prank war between Fairway University and their rival Par College, Lori recruits the help of Luan.
05/18/2023
Full Episode
22:29
S7 • E2The Loud HouseChild's Play/Force of Habits
Luna and the Moon Goats try to become a kiddie band in order to raise enough money for new equipment. When Leni mentions an annoying habit of her new boyfriend Gavin, Lori and Luna start to notice their partners' habits.
05/23/2023
Full Episode
22:30
S7 • E3The Loud HouseCandy Crushed/Master of Delusion
Lola struggles to dampen her sweet tooth when mom challenges her to go an entire week without added sugar. Lincoln strives to impress the Amazing Brailster when he's chosen to be his assistant at the Illusion Chateau.
05/25/2023