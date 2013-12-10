Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles S2 • E9 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "The Good, The Bad, and Casey Jones"

The Good, The Bad and, Casey Jones: After encountering mutants and ninjas, Casey Jones decides to take on "pure evil" alone. When he meets Raphael, the two fighters must put their dislike for each other aside and work together against a common foe.