Nick News
Nick News: Afghanistan, Steppers, and Broadway
E 5 • 12/15/2021
This edition of Nick News looks at the plight of schoolgirls in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover; then we head to the opening of the Broadway show, Mrs. Doubtfire; and then we hit the streets of Philadelphia with the West Powelton Steppers.
Full Episode
22:30
Nick NewsE4Nick News: Cyberbullies, Robots and Turtles
This edition of Nick News features cyberbully survivors Jules LeBlanc and Jayden Bartels from Side Hustle; then it's man's ‘man-made' best friend: robots; followed by the oldest sea turtle hospital in the world, saving them from extinction.
11/17/2021
Full Episode
22:29
Full Episode
22:30
Nick NewsE6Nick News: Flying, Finance and Fun with Chess
This edition of Nick News looks at CAP, a program training the next generation of pilots; then on to a Chicago school where financial responsibility isn’t just taught but practiced; and finally, meet 11-year-old Chess prodigy, Tanilotuwa Adewumi.
01/19/2022
Full Episode
22:29
Nick NewsS2 • E1Nick News: Coins, Skates & a Healthy Mind
This edition of Nick News takes us inside the U.S. Treasury with the Secretary herself, Janet Yellen; then to Beijing where the US Women's Hockey team aims for a Gold Medal repeat; and mental wellness roundtable with the US Surgeon General and kids.
02/16/2022
Full Episode
22:30
Nick NewsS2 • E2Nick News: Books, Basketball and Bullying
This edition of Nick News takes us to a book club created BY kids FOR kids; then we find out what it takes to be a sports reporter; and finally, meet Enzo, he's a canine crusader who's on a mission to spread kindness.
03/23/2022
Full Episode
22:29
Nick NewsS2 • E3Nick News: Courage, Cookies and Crops
This edition of Nick News takes us to a shelter in Ukraine where kids show us what courage looks like; then onto NYC where we meet a sisterhood of scouts like no other; and finally the most famous farmer in Georgia - who's 7.
04/27/2022
Full Episode
22:30
Nick NewsS2 • E4Nick News: Metaverse, Media and Making History
Nick News enters the Metaverse; Then heads to the White House Press briefing room; followed by an introduction to a never-before-seen NASCAR pit crew.
05/25/2022
Full Episode
22:27
Nick NewsS2 • E5Juneteenth: A Nick News Special
Nick News takes a deep dive into the history and meaning of Juneteenth and why it matters to all Americans.
06/19/2022
Full Episode
21:58
Nick NewsS2 • E6Nick News: Construction, Conservation & Composition
Nick News finds out what the "Infrastructure Bill" is all about from Sec. Pete Buttigieg himself; then takes a deep dive in Bahamian waters with sharks, followed by a look at one of the country's most influential music education programs.
07/20/2022
Full Episode
22:29
Nick NewsS2 • E8Nick News: Baseball, Business & Balloons
Nick News meets the newest trailblazers of Major League Baseball; An entrepreneur program rearing future business leaders; And one of the youngest hot air balloon pilots in history.
10/26/2022
Full Episode
22:30
Nick NewsS2 • E9Nick News: Gen Z in DC; Saving the Sea & Seeing Nature
Nick News meets the Gen Z candidate running for Congress; then heads to the Bahamas to see how they're saving coral reefs; Plus "Yellowstone Youth Conservation Corps" learns all about the country's oldest national park.
11/23/2022