VICTORiOUS
The Breakfast Bunch
Season 3 E 2 • 01/28/2012
Tori and the gang must spend Saturday in detention after a lunch trip goes wrong.
More
Watching
Full Episode
23:34
S1 • E1VICTORiOUSPilot
Pilot: After Tori fills in for her ailing sister in a big musical showcase, Tori is asked to enroll at an elite performing arts high school. But once there, Tori struggles to fit in to her new surroundings.
03/27/2010
Full Episode
23:40
S1 • E2VICTORiOUSThe Bird Scene
Tori goes all out to master an iconic Hollywood Arts monologue in Sikowitz's class. Meanwhile, André and Robbie join a ballet class to meet girls with disastrous results.
04/11/2010
Full Episode
23:29
S1 • E3VICTORiOUSStage Fighting
Tori has to defend herself after Jade claims Tori hurt her in a stage fighting exercise. Meanwhile, Trina has to fend off Robbie’s advances when he thinks their stage kiss meant something.
04/18/2010
Full Episode
23:30
S3 • E2VICTORiOUSThe Breakfast Bunch
Tori and the gang must spend Saturday in detention after a lunch trip goes wrong.
01/28/2012
Full Episode
23:29
S3 • E3VICTORiOUSThe Gorilla Club
Sikowitz is unimpressed by Tori's audition performance. After she is told she needs to take risks, the gang suggests The Gorilla Club, a dangerous underground club with life-threatening activities which include taking on an actual wild gorilla.
02/04/2012