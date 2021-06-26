Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
Reality Bites
Season 3 E 12 • 02/23/2023
Dylan tries to create drama between his family and friends for his reality show audition tape.
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS2 • E3A Tale of Two Rappers
A Tale of Two Rappers: With the school doing a hip-hop version of Shakespeare, Dylan takes on another boy for the lead role. But after only being cast as an understudy, Dylan is determined to outshine his rival and nab the part for himself.
06/26/2021
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS2 • E4Einsteins
Einsteins: A lucky guess in math class lands Dylan on the Mathlete squad, where teammate Rebecca is worried that he will hurt their chances in the upcoming regional competition.
07/03/2021
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS2 • E5Who Done Done It?
Who Done Done It?: Dylan begins to play detective after an expensive vase is broken in the house, where no one is admitting guilt and everyone is a suspect.
07/10/2021
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS2 • E6Partners In Rhyme
Partners In Rhyme: Dylan has a new track that he's sure will get some attention, but he needs a female vocalist for the hook. After using Rebecca for the part, he can't contain his jealousy when she starts getting more attention than him.
07/17/2021
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E1Friday the Juneteenth
Friday the Juneteenth: With the annual Juneteenth parade on the horizon, Dylan and Rebecca find themselves at odds over the float parade. B Story: Myles and Yasmine utilize Charlie's culinary skills to bake pies for Viola's church social.
06/19/2022
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E2How to Catch a Scammer
How to Catch a Scammer: When Dylan and Lay Lay get duped into buying fake designer clothing, they team up to track down the scammer. B Story: Charlie and Rebecca misplace a valuable watch while spring cleaning with Myles and Yasmine.
07/21/2022
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E3Dylan Blows Up
Dylan Blows Up: Dylan becomes an egomaniac when he thinks his latest song is a #1 hit in Nigeria. B Story: Yasmine enlists Rebecca to direct a commercial for her business.
07/28/2022
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E4Dylan & Charlie's Day Off
Dylan & Charlie's Day Off: Faking sick from school, Dylan and Charlie plan a day of fun with Rebecca hot on their tail to expose their lie.
08/04/2022
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E5The Gift Grift
The Gift Grift: After secretly opening his birthday gift from Myles and Yasmine early, Dylan must invent a cover up when he accidentally destroys it. B Story: The family plan to be the top seller at the neighborhood yard sale by way of Charlie’s culinary skills.
09/15/2022
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E6Power Trippin'
Power Trippin': Appointed hall monitor, Dylan finds the job more than he bargained for. B Story: With their parents working evenings, Rebecca and Charlie must prove they can hold down household responsibilities by themselves.
09/22/2022
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E7Fame, Blame & Video Games
Dylan and Rebecca form an unlikely team to win a school gaming competition. B Story: Charlie is tasked with painting a portrait of Myles and Yasmine.
09/29/2022
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E8Saturday School
Saturday School: After falling asleep in class due to staying up late for a family tradition with Myles, Dylan is forced into Saturday detention. B Story: The family deals with Viola's competitive nature on game day.
10/13/2022
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E9On the Hunt for Fun
On the Hunt for Fun: After Myles and Yasmien enforce a "no technology" policy into place, Dylan, Rebecca and Charlie find themselves on a treasure hunt in order to retrieve their gadgets.
10/20/2022
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E10The Chi Ones
The Chi Ones: After his old rap group from Chicago pay him a visit, Dylan must decide between the past and his future as a solo artist. B Story: Rebecca puts Myles and Yasmine on a strict diet regimen.
10/27/2022
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E11Renaissance Man
Tasked with writing a history report, Dylan travels back in time to the Harlem Renaissance.
02/16/2023