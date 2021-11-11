That Girl Lay Lay

Grab an adult to unlock more full episodes
Fa-La-La-La-La-La-La-Lay Lay E 12 • 12/02/2021
Fa-La-La-La-La-La-La-Lay Lay: It's Lay Lay's first Christmas and she is joining in on the Alexander family traditions. The family volunteers at the Gift Drive things go terribly wrong when Lay Lay accidently gives away Bryce's beloved guitar.
22:09
That Girl Lay LayE9Mozzarella Heads
Mozzarella Heads: Trying to earn some extra money to buy a video game Lay Lay & Sadie get hired to be birthday clowns. When Marky realizes the girls are naturals he sees a money making opportunity and volunteers to be the girl's manager.
11/11/2021
22:29
That Girl Lay LayE10Lay Lay & Sadie's Big Hair Adventure
Lay Lay & Sadie's Big Hair Adventure: During a prank war Lay Lay spills a sticky mess on Sadie's hair. She and Sadie to try fix it before they go to a concert. Marky's latest venture goes wrong when he accidentally lets scorpions go in the house.
11/18/2021
22:29
That Girl Lay LayE11Make Room For Lay Lay
Make Room For Lay Lay: Lay Lay wants to make her mark on her shared bedroom with Sadie, but in true Lay Lay form, she takes things a step too far and her bling goes beyond the practical. Guest Star: Fresh Beat Band
11/25/2021
22:29
That Girl Lay LayE12Fa-La-La-La-La-La-La-Lay Lay
12/02/2021