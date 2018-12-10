The Loud House S6 • E19 The Orchid Grief/Forks and Knives Out

The Orchid Grief/Forks and Knives Out: When Lincoln and Clyde overwater Howard's rare orchid, the two embark on an adventure to replace it. Lynn Sr. is stoked to compete on a televised cooking show until he learns he's up against Rosa Casagrande. Guest Star: Michael McDonald