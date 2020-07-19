LEGO City Adventures
Running Mates/Dirty Duke
E 6 • 07/26/2020
Running Mates/Dirty Duke: Mayor Fleck is running for re-election against R E Fendrich who will stop at nothing to win to use his new power to defeat Sinclair once and for all.
LEGO City AdventuresE5Daisy Chain Gang/Backdraft to School
Daisy Chain Gang/Backdraft to School: Fendrich organizes a charity as a distraction while he attempts to steal the city deed. Sinclair gathers antiheroes to stop him. Freya is one credit short of graduating from the fire academy.
07/19/2020
07/26/2020
LEGO City AdventuresE8The Quacken/The Treasure of Nosepatch
The Quacken/The Treasure of Nosepatch: When the mythical ocean monster, the Quacken, is sighted off the coast, famed adventurer Jessica Sharpe vows to capture it. Rooky and Grizzled go undercover aboard the Guardian of the Oceans in search of treasure.
08/09/2020
LEGO City AdventuresE9Midden Fleasure/Tread or Alive
Midden Fleasure/Tread or Alive: Fendrich and his gang learn of Cluster's hidden junkyard treasure. Harl Cluster, Shirley and Tread unite to protect it. Snake and Daisy take advantage of Tread to get him to act as their getaway driver to pull off a heist.
08/16/2020
LEGO City AdventuresE10Arrest Ye Merry Gentleman/Ride Along Kid
When Fendrich threatens to ruin Sinclair's Holiday Gala, Duke intervenes to save both the party and the holidays! // Freya takes Billy and Mark on a ride along, but when things get out of hand, it's up to Mark to save the day.
12/12/2020