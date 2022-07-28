That Girl Lay Lay
Freaky Fri-Day-Day
Season 2 E 8 • 10/13/2022
Freaky Fri-Day-Day: A face-swap app causes Lay Lay and Sadie to switch bodies, forcing both girls to live a day in the other's shoes before they can resolve the issue.
That Girl Lay LayS2 • E3Lay Lay's Beauty Shop Day Day
Lay Lay's Beauty Shop Day Day: It's Lay Lay and Sadie's first-time accompanying Trish to her standing appointment at the Beauty Shop. When Lay Lay starts splling all the tea, she and Sadie are left with a big mess to clean up.
07/28/2022
That Girl Lay LayS2 • E4Lay Lay Gets a Pet Pet
Lay Lay Gets a Pet Pet: When Lay Lay and Sadie see Cobo with a cool pet snake, they decide it's time for the Alexander family to adopt a unique pet of their own. Lay Lay discovers the perfect furry companion: a wild possum she discovers she's allergic to!
08/04/2022
That Girl Lay LayS2 • E5Dylan and Rebecca's Cleve-Land-Land Adventure
Dylan and Rebecca's Cleve-Land-Land Adventure: The Alexanders get another visit from Young Dylan, whose cousin Rebecca joins Sadie at the launch event for the new version of their favorite video game. Guest Stars: Young Dylan & Celina Smith
09/15/2022
That Girl Lay LayS2 • E6Fami-Lay-Lay-Reunion
Fami-Lay-Lay-Reunion: The family is hosting Bryce's relatives for the annual Alexander family reunion. Sadie is finally old enough to help in the kitchen. Lay Lay is convinced that a friend of the family's named Ray Ray is an avatar, just like her.
09/22/2022
That Girl Lay LayS2 • E7Bars
Bars: It's East Packer High's talent show fundraiser and Sadie starts to feel the pressure of running the event. Guest Star: DMC
09/29/2022