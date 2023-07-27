The Patrick Star Show

22:28

S2 • E1
The Patrick Star Show
The Patrick Show Cashes In/The Star Games

The Patrick Show sells merchandise in order to fund its second season. Patrick hosts a series of game shows.
07/27/2023
22:29
S2 • E2
The Patrick Star Show
Super Stars/Now Museum, Now You Don't

The Star Family is a team of superheroes. Cecil works as a security guard at Lady Upturn's art museum.
11/07/2023
22:27
S2 • E3
The Patrick Star Show
10 and 1 Toilets/Family Plotz

The Stars' pet toilet Tinkle has puppies. The Star family spends a day playing at the cemetery.
11/09/2023
22:28
S2 • E4
The Patrick Star Show
The Wrath of Shmandor/There Goes the Neighborhood

The tiny futuristic city of Shmandor exacts revenge on Patrick Star. Patrick and Squidina go on location to interview their neighbors.
11/14/2023
22:28
S2 • E5
The Patrick Star Show
Movie Stars/Dr. Smart Science

Patrick and SpongeBob work at the movie theater. With Sandy's guidance, Patrick hosts a science show.
11/16/2023
22:28
S2 • E6
The Patrick Star Show
The Commode Episode/Tying the Klop-Knot

Patrick gets stuck in the bathroom. Bunny and Cecil need to get married again.
02/15/2024
22:28
S2 • E7
The Patrick Star Show
Chum Bucket List/Big Baby Patrick

SpongeBob helps Patrick fulfill his bucket list. Patrick has a nostalgic meltdown.
02/22/2024
22:28
S2 • E8
The Patrick Star Show
Is There A Director In The House?/Star Cruise

While Squidina is away at camp, Patrick needs a new director. The Star Family is abducted by aliens.
02/28/2024
11:44
S2 • E9
The Patrick Star Show
Best Served Cold

The enemies of the Star family team up to exact revenge.
02/29/2024
