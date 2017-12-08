Grab an adult to unlock more full episodes
Sign in with your TV provider
JoJo's Dream BirthdaySeason 1 E 2 • 05/18/2019
JoJo's Dream Birthday: JoJo is celebrating her birthday by living out her dream day! Join JoJo from the moment she wakes up, as she embarks on the most epic 24 hours of her life, filled with super special guests, big surprises, and a birthday party!
Watching
Full Episode
22:31
Sign in to Watch
JoJo SiwaS1 • E1JoJo Siwa: My World
JoJo Siwa: My World: Live from backstage, Jojo Siwa recounts all the events in her life that brought her to this - her biggest moment ever, a huge performance at the Mall of America and officially becoming a Nickelodeon Star!
08/12/2017
Full Episode
22:31
Sign in to Watch
JoJo SiwaS1 • E2JoJo's Dream Birthday
JoJo's Dream Birthday: JoJo is celebrating her birthday by living out her dream day! Join JoJo from the moment she wakes up, as she embarks on the most epic 24 hours of her life, filled with super special guests, big surprises, and a birthday party!
05/18/2019
Full Episode
22:29
Sign in to Watch
JoJo SiwaS1 • E3JoJo's Follow Your D.R.E.A.M
JoJo's Follow Your D.R.E.A.M: Follow JoJo as she embarks on her D.R.E.A.M. tour! Come along for the ride to get exclusive behind the scenes looks of JoJo's rehearsals, life on a tour bus, and backstage at her shows.
08/17/2019
Full Episode
44:29
Sign in to Watch
JoJo SiwaS1 • E4JoJo's D.R.E.A.M Concert
JoJo's D.R.E.A.M Concert: JoJo's D.R.E.A.M. Tour has all been building to her homecoming show in Omaha, Nebraska! This hour-long special is packed full of live concert performances, surprises, heart, and all the magic of D.R.E.A.M. The Tour!
11/22/2019
Full Episode
1:10:05
Sign in to Watch
JoJo SiwaS1The J Team
Loosely based on JoJo's life, "The J Team" is the story of a young girl who, when kicked off her beloved dance team, is forced to rediscover what dance and friendship mean to her, all the while finding her true "Sparkle" in the process.
11/07/2021