Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Buried Secrets
E 3 • 10/17/2014
Buried Secrets: The team discovers a Kraang ship buried under April's house where they find… April's Mom! But as April reconnects with her lost mother, is she really all that she seems?
22:30
S2 • E3Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesInvasion of the Squirrelanoids
While tracking mutagen, the Turtles bring a mutated squirrel back to the lair. When it starts multiplying, the Turtles must hunt the squirrel mutants and prevent them escaping into the city.
10/19/2013
22:30
E1Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesWithin the Woods
The team comes to grips with the possibility that Leo won’t get better, while things only get worse: a new mutant captures Raph!
10/03/2014
22:30
E2Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesA Foot Too Big
A Foot Too Big: The Turtles discover Bigfoot in the woods, and Donnie befriends it, insisting they protect it from a hunter that is after it.
10/10/2014
22:30
E3Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesBuried Secrets
10/17/2014
22:31
E4Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesThe Croaking
The Croaking: An upset Mikey runs away from home and befriends a Mutant Frog in the woods. When he learns its Frog family plans to attack the human world, he has to figure out a way to stop them.
11/07/2014
22:30
E5Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesIn Dreams
In Dreams: Creatures that feed off dreams trap the Turtles inside their own dreams as April and Casey must find a way to wake them up.
11/14/2014
22:30
S5 • E1Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesScroll of the Demodragon
Scroll of the Demodragon: The Turtles believe they have defeated their old enemies, but they soon discover a new evil is rising. Guest Voice: Mark Hamill as Kavaxas
03/19/2017
22:30
S5 • E2Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesThe Forgotten Swordsman
The Forgotten Swordsman: Karai searches for the Kuro Kabuto, claiming to be the rightful heir to the Foot Clan, when she encounters an old rival. Guest Voice: Mark Hamill as Kavaxas
03/26/2017
22:30
S5 • E3Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesHeart of Evil
Heart of Evil: Donnie's grudge against Don Vizioso threatens the Turtles' mission. Guest Voice: Mark Hamill as Kavaxas
04/02/2017
22:30
S5 • E4Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesEnd Times
End Times: The Turtles must defeat Kavaxas and prevent him from destroying the world. Guest Voice: Mark Hamill as Kavaxas
04/09/2017
