Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Buried Secrets

E 3 • 10/17/2014

Buried Secrets: The team discovers a Kraang ship buried under April's house where they find… April's Mom! But as April reconnects with her lost mother, is she really all that she seems?

S2 • E3
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Invasion of the Squirrelanoids

While tracking mutagen, the Turtles bring a mutated squirrel back to the lair. When it starts multiplying, the Turtles must hunt the squirrel mutants and prevent them escaping into the city.
10/19/2013
22:30

E1
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Within the Woods

The team comes to grips with the possibility that Leo won’t get better, while things only get worse: a new mutant captures Raph!
10/03/2014
22:30

E2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
A Foot Too Big

A Foot Too Big: The Turtles discover Bigfoot in the woods, and Donnie befriends it, insisting they protect it from a hunter that is after it.
10/10/2014
22:30

E3
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
10/17/2014
22:31

E4
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The Croaking

The Croaking: An upset Mikey runs away from home and befriends a Mutant Frog in the woods. When he learns its Frog family plans to attack the human world, he has to figure out a way to stop them.
11/07/2014
22:30

E5
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
In Dreams

In Dreams: Creatures that feed off dreams trap the Turtles inside their own dreams as April and Casey must find a way to wake them up.
11/14/2014
22:30

S5 • E1
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Scroll of the Demodragon

Scroll of the Demodragon: The Turtles believe they have defeated their old enemies, but they soon discover a new evil is rising. Guest Voice: Mark Hamill as Kavaxas
03/19/2017
22:30

S5 • E2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The Forgotten Swordsman

The Forgotten Swordsman: Karai searches for the Kuro Kabuto, claiming to be the rightful heir to the Foot Clan, when she encounters an old rival. Guest Voice: Mark Hamill as Kavaxas
03/26/2017
22:30

S5 • E3
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Heart of Evil

Heart of Evil: Donnie's grudge against Don Vizioso threatens the Turtles' mission. Guest Voice: Mark Hamill as Kavaxas
04/02/2017
22:30

S5 • E4
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
End Times

End Times: The Turtles must defeat Kavaxas and prevent him from destroying the world. Guest Voice: Mark Hamill as Kavaxas
04/09/2017
22:30

S5 • E10
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Lone Rat and Cubs

Lone Rat and Cubs: When Splinter is first mutated, he must learn to survive the life of a mutant on the run while also protecting four baby mutant turtles.
08/13/2017
