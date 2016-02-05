The Loud House
Lights, Camera, Nuclear Reaction/Save the Last Pants
Season 6 E 14 • 07/15/2022
Lights, Camera, Nuclear Reaction/Save the Last Pants: Lincoln and Clyde's David Steele movie turns high-stakes when Lisa builds a real nuclear reactor. Rusty tries to bring the fun of Gus's to Duds For Dudes when he's in charge of the store.
The Loud HouseS1 • E1The Loud House: "Left in the Dark/Get the Message"
When Lincoln wants to watch the finale of his favorite show, he has to beat each sister to get to the couch first!After Lincoln leaves a scathing voicemail on Lori's phone, he realizes he has to erase it.
05/02/2016
The Loud HouseS1 • E4Heavy Meddle/Making the Case
Lincoln is tired of his sisters meddling in his business until he's being picked on at school. Lincoln secretly videos his sister's most embarrassing moments in order to win a video contest at school.
05/03/2016
The Loud HouseS1 • E18The Loud House: "Driving Miss Hazy/No Guts, No Glori"
Tired of doing favors to get a ride from Lori, Lincoln decides it’s time to help Leni pass her driver’s test. Lincoln conspires with the rest of his sisters to overthrow Lori’s tyranny as their “baby”sitter.
05/12/2016
The Loud HouseS6 • E1Don’t Escar-go/Double Trouble
Don’t Escar-go/Double Trouble: When Clyde has an opportunity to study cooking in France, the gang tries to keep him closer to home. Lola and Lana take on Cheryl and Meryl to be crowned the new twin spokespeople for Auntie Pam’s Parlor.
03/11/2022
The Loud HouseS6 • E2Flip This Flip/Haunted House Call
Flip This Flip/Haunted House Call: The Loud kids help Flip clean up his image to impress his middle school crush. When the Mortician's Club can't afford tickets to Casket Con, they decide to start a business to raise money.
03/18/2022
The Loud HouseS6 • E3Musical Chairs/The Taunting Hour
Musical Chairs/The Taunting Hour: Lincoln convinces his teacher, Mr. Bolhofner, to join the Doo-Dads in order to get a better seat in class. After Lincoln tries to help Lynn get over a heckler at her soccer game, the Louds realize they all have critics.
03/25/2022
The Loud HouseS6 • E4A Bug's Strife/All the Rage
A Bug's Strife/All the Rage: Dad tears the house apart trying to find the cricket ruining his peaceful day alone in the house. Tired of getting pummeled during dodgeball, Lincoln and the gang use Clyde's untapped rage without him knowing.
04/01/2022
The Loud HouseS6 • E5Scoop Snoop/Eye Can't
Scoop Snoop/Eye Can't: The Action News Team struggles to find out how Katherine Mulligan is scooping their news leads. Trying to avoid a trip to the eye doctor, Lisa makes a new pair of glasses that actually makes her eyesight worse.
04/08/2022
The Loud HouseS6 • E6Dine and Bash/Sofa, So Good
Dine and Bash/Sofa, So Good: After failing to make Chef Guy Grazer a meal on his show, the kids try to erase the footage before it airs. The kids search all over Royal Woods to find the missing furniture they left outside while cleaning.
04/15/2022
The Loud HouseS6 • E7Present Danger/Stressed for the Part
Present Danger/Stressed for the Part: Dressed as David Steele, Lincoln is on the hunt for his stolen birthday present before it's destroyed. After landing a role in a Dairyland production, Luan must hide this news from Mrs. Bernardo, who she beat out.
05/30/2022
The Loud HouseS6 • E8Time Trap!
Time Trap!: When the kids break Mom and Dad's priceless vase, they decide the only thing to do is go back in time to their wedding day, and prevent them from ever receiving it.
06/03/2022
The Loud HouseS6 • E9Bummer Camp/Sleepstakes
Bummer Camp/Sleepstakes: When Gramps struggles to run Camp Mastadon, the kids come to his rescue. The Loud kids help Lana get over her fear of sleepovers.
06/10/2022
The Loud HouseS6 • E10The Last Laugh/Driver’s Dread
The Last Laugh/Driver’s Dread: Luan thinks Mr. Coconuts is out for revenge when she replaces him with Lola in her act. Hoping to drive out to the outlets to meet Lori, Leni looks for alternative ways to get her driver’s license.
06/17/2022
The Loud HouseS6 • E11Cat-astrophe/Prize Fighter
Cat-astrophe/Prize Fighter: The McBrides scramble to put together a birthday party for Nana Gayle after they forget to throw one this year. Lola worries she's already a washed-up pageant star when she wins a lifetime achievement award.
06/24/2022
The Loud HouseS6 • E12Save Royal Woods!
Save Royal Woods!: When Royal Woods is in danger of being flooded to make room for a sixth Great Lake, the town comes together to prove that they’re worth saving.
07/01/2022
The Loud HouseS6 • E13Puns and Buns/Food Courting
Puns and Buns/Food Courting: Benny struggles to rein in Luan and her practical jokes when she becomes his coworker at the Burpin' Burger. When Leni realizes Miguel has a crush on Gavin, the new food court employee: she sets out to help Miguel woo him.
07/08/2022
07/15/2022