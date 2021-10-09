The Smurfs
Order of Merit/Smurfy Mother's Day!
Season 1 E 22 • 07/05/2022
Order of Merit/Smurfy Mother's Day!: When Brainy bosses all the Smurfs around one time too many, Jokey makes him compete for a fake award. When they get captured by Gargamel, Papa Smurf, Willow and Vanity offer to help the sorcerer impress his mother.
The SmurfsS1 • E1Smurf-Fu/Diaper Daddy
Smurf-Fu/Diaper Daddy: When Smurfette rescues Brainy from a giant snake, the other Smurfs ask her to teach them “Smurf-Fu.” When everyone is tired of changing Baby's diapers, Handy decides to invent a robot that will do the job.
09/10/2021
The SmurfsS1 • E9The Scariest Smurf/DRIIIIINGGGGG!
The Scariest Smurf/DRIIIIINGGGGG!: On Halloween, Scaredy finds himself turned into a monster and he inadvertently wreaks havoc on the Smurfs. Handy builds Lazy a special alarm clock to keep him awake, but it keeps the rest of the Smurfs awake too!
11/12/2021
The SmurfsS1 • E13Funny Mommy/Smurfy Day Care
Funny Mommy/Smurfy Day Care: Jokey transforms Poet into Gargamel's Mom, but they find themselves trapped in Gargamel's hovel. Storm has to become a super smurfsitter when all of the Smurfs turn back into babies.
02/04/2022
The SmurfsS1 • E14Crashing Gargamel's Party/The Curse of the Smurfs' Treasure
Crashing Gargamel's Party/The Curse of the Smurfs' Treasure: When Gargamel convinces Dimwitty and Begonia that he is nice, they invite him to a party. Farmer and Vanity unearth a chest which contains a gem that brings bad luck to anyone who touches it!
02/11/2022
The SmurfsS1 • E15Who Nose?/Clumsy Not Clumsy
Who Nose?/Clumsy Not Clumsy: Hefty casts a spell which accidentally turns him into a colossal nose that sucks up everything in its path! After catching Clumsy, Gargamel tempts him with a magic amulet that makes his clumsiness disappear.
02/18/2022
The SmurfsS1 • E16Smurfy Secrets
Smurfy Secrets: When Gargamel tries to transform into a Smurf, the Smurfs have to share their secrets to prove their identity.
02/18/2022
The SmurfsS1 • E17The Smurfs Show
The Smurfs Show: Gargamel plants a crystal ball to spy on the Smurfs, but they turn the tables on him with a fabricated drama.
04/22/2022
The SmurfsS1 • E18Storm Loses Her Mojo/Pop Out!
Storm Loses Her Mojo/Pop Out!: After chanting a spell to get in touch with her inner warrior, Blossom unknowingly takes Storm's warrior spirit. Gargamel casts a spell over Grouchy which makes everything that he complains about appear inside his hovel.
04/29/2022