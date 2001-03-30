The Fairly OddParents: "Certifiable Super Sitter"Season 10 E 19 • 03/30/2001
Chloe meets Poof for the first time when he comes home from school on Spring Break. Cosmo and Wanda win a free French Dinner, so Chloe gets to babysit Poof and his friends. All goes well until Vicky shows up.
The Fairly OddParentsS10 • E12The Fairly OddParents: "Goldie-Crocks and the Three Fair Bears/Fancy Schmancy"
Yet another Squirrely Scout camping trip goes bad when Mr. Crocker and the Fair Bears show up.Timmy and Chloe's parents won't let them hang out on their friend-aversary because of their social differences.
The Fairly OddParentsS10 • E16The Fairly OddParents: "Dadlantis/Chloe Rules!"
Timmy and Chloe become eco-warriors when they save the underwater city of Atlantis from a dangerous "sea monster."Timmy regrets wishing Chloe was the school hall monitor when he sees how seriously she takes the job.
The Fairly OddParentsS10 • E17The Fairly OddParents: "Crockin' The House/Tardy Sauce"
Crockin' The House/Tardy Sauce: Mrs. Crocker leaves Mr. Crocker home alone for the first time, so he calls on Timmy to teach him how to have fun.
