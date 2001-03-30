The Fairly OddParents The Fairly OddParents: "Certifiable Super Sitter" Season 10 E 19 • 03/30/2001

Chloe meets Poof for the first time when he comes home from school on Spring Break. Cosmo and Wanda win a free French Dinner, so Chloe gets to babysit Poof and his friends. All goes well until Vicky shows up.