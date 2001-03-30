The Fairly OddParents
The Fairly OddParents: "Cat 'n Mouse/Chip off the Old Crock"
Season 10 E 14 • 04/03/2018
Timmy and Chloe have to help a depressed Catman prove to his girlfriend that he's a real superhero.Mr. Crocker teaches his nephew to be a FAIRY catcher.
The Fairly OddParentsS10The Fairly OddParents: "Spring Break-Up/Dimmsdale Daze"
Timmy and Chloe wish their families could go camping together, which starts a feud between their parents.Chloe wishes that she could be a parent so that she can go to the Dimmsdale Daze carnival with Timmy.
03/30/2001
The Fairly OddParentsS10 • E15The Fairly OddParents: "Hare Raiser/The Kale Patch Caper"
Hare Raiser/The Kale Patch Caper; Despite Timmy's strong warning, Chloe wishes the allegedly "dangerous" class bunny was free.Chloe resorts to stealing when Timmy's Dad buys the only Kale Patch Kid she needs to complete her collection.
03/30/2001
The Fairly OddParentsS10 • E9Fairy Con/The Hungry Games
Fairy Con/The Hungry Games: Mr. Crocker creates Wonky Cosmo and Wanda clones to get into a Fairy Convention to steal all the fairies' magic. Timmy wishes Chloe could live out her favorite dystopian movie, but quickly regrets it when everyone is hungry.
07/12/2017
The Fairly OddParentsS10 • E12Space-CADAD/Summer Bummer
Space-CADAD/Summer Bummer: The Squirrely Scouts go to space to plant a flag in uncharted territory and gain special Flying Squirrely Status. Chloe gives up her summer for research. This upsets her inner child causing her to make crazy sleep wishes.
07/19/2017