Big Nate
It’s Lonely at the Top
Season 1 E 21 • 09/21/2023
When Nate's elected Student Safety Sergeant he's wildly unprepared for the responsibility. Meanwhile, Principal Nichols discovers the teachers hang out without him and is desperate to ingratiate himself into their inner circle.
S1 • E1Big NateThe Legend of the Gunting
The Legend of the Gunting: Nate has multiple detentions on the docket. But this time he is one detention away from a fate only whispered about in the halls of P.S. 38 AND the unhinged new kid is determined to become Nate's prank partner. Guest Stars: Jack Black, Danny Jacobs
09/05/2022
22:29
S1 • E2Big NateGo Nate, It's Your Birthday
Go Nate, It's Your Birthday: To remedy Nate's subpar birthday celebrations, Martin lets Nate borrow his credit card with rules that may have been "open to interpretation". After a day of limitless fun, Nate and his friends must pay off their debt.
09/09/2022
22:27
S1 • E4Big NateThe Pimple
The Pimple: Nate gets his first pimple. In a quick turn of events, his blemish is deemed lucky and he blesses P.S. 38 with his zit until one by one, his clients luck turns sour. Meanwhile,Dee Dee gets the theatre teacher of her dreams.
09/16/2022
22:30
S1 • E3Big NateCATastrophe
CATastrophe: When Nate is paired with Jenny on a school project, he hopes to prove his awesomeness to her, but his catphobia threatens to destroy his cool. Meanwhile, Ellen sets out to cure Martin of a deeply ingrained phobia of his own.
09/16/2022
22:28
S1 • E5Big NateBelles A Ringin'
Belles A Ringin': While buying romance novels for a heartbroken Ellen, Nate discovers they are total cash cows. Under a penname, he writes a best-selling graphic novel using the people in his life as inspiration until it catches up to him.
09/23/2022
22:29
S1 • E6Big NateTime Disruptors
Time Disruptors: A local legend comes to life as Nate and friends prepare for an epic party. But Nate's awesome plans may be foiled as a mysterious presence stalks the students and Francis disappears for hours at a time over at Jefferson.
09/30/2022
22:27
S1 • E7Big NateGhostly Coven of Man Witches
Ghostly Coven of Man Witches: To dodge a science test, Nate concocts a plan to shut down P.S. 38 by pretending that it's haunted. As he and his friends set the stage, they get locked in the school with a coven of man witches.
10/14/2022
22:27
S1 • E8Big NateValentine's Day of Horror
Valentine's Day of Horror: Nate has decided this Valentine's Day, he will finally profess his love for his dream girl in the form of a grand gesture, but the day of love quickly turns into a nightmare after Nate's "gift" gives the entire school food poisoning.
10/21/2022
22:29
S1 • E9Big NateWilderness Warriors
While on a school camping trip, Nate is determined to win the Wilderness Warrior Award, Dee Dee uses her acting skills to cope with anxiety, and the teachers hatch a plan to steal an eagle egg.
01/13/2023
22:30
S1 • E10Big Nate'Til Death Do We Rock
Nate is asked to give up center stage as lead singer of 'Fear the Mollusk' for his sworn enemy. But he won't give up that easily and neither will Martin, who tries to impress Nate with a job but instead gets caught in a lie.
03/04/2023
22:30
S1 • E11Big NateThe Thing That Wouldn't Leave
It's Spring Break and Nate joins Francis on vacation! There he discovers the Pope Family Schedule aka an opportunity to pencil in AWESOMENESS. But not everyone is on board, especially when Nate's alter ego, Nathaniel, emerges.
04/10/2023
22:30
S1 • E12Big NateThe Curse of the Applewhites
Nate's gym grade is on thin ice and the only thing that can save him from the humiliation of repeating 6th grade gym is something he swore to hate for eternity: figure skating. Not to mention, an ancient curse on Chad's family.
04/11/2023
22:29
S1 • E13Big NateBest Laid Cell Plans
When Francis gets an emergency cell phone, the gang makes major plans for it. But even the best laid cell plans can go wrong. What ensues is a viral video, an investigation, an unlikely duo and the strangest tea party ever.
04/12/2023
22:24
S1 • E14Big NateRandy's Mom Has Got It Goin' On
Martin's desire to dive into a relationship with Randy's mom blinds him to countless red flags, while Nate struggles to co-exist with maniacal Randy who has now infiltrated every aspect of Nate's life.
04/17/2023
22:30
S1 • E15Big NateGame Over
When Nate finds himself accidentally responsible for the cancellation of an entire species, he must save a pregnant lizard from the clutches of P.S. 38's latest home-ec teacher, Mr. Grey, who Dee Dee suspects is up to no good.
04/18/2023
22:29
S1 • E16Big NateThe Future is Fuzzy
Nate hopes to spin a newfound gift into a bright future but soon discovers there's no fast track to success. Meanwhile, Dee Dee worries a new actress is stealing her spotlight and sets out to obliterate her.
04/19/2023
22:59
S1 • E1Big NateBack to School with Big Nate and the Loud House
In this special clip show, Nate gives a school tour while highlighting epic adventures, outrageous pranks, and unforgettable school memories from both Big Nate and The Loud House!
09/04/2023
22:29
S1 • E18Big NateThe Square Root of Teddy
The Square Root of Teddy When P.S. 38 is hit with the dreaded standardized testing, Teddy receives a perfect score and is exposed as a math genius. As Teddy's success is exploited, Francis struggles with his identity as the smartest kid in sixth grade.
09/18/2023
22:27
S1 • E19Big NateSix-Tween Candles
Dee Dee's excited to celebrate her birthday but her friends and family are so wrapped up with trying to surprise her that Dee Dee feels forgotten and winds up spending her special day with a new girl who has just moved to town.
09/19/2023
22:29
S1 • E20Big NateNate on a Hot Tin Roof
Nate has set the P.S. 38 record for most detentions in one month, putting the teachers on "Nate Watch." To dodge this personal purgatory, Nate decides to help Dee Dee put on the school's musical... casting the teachers as the stars.
09/20/2023
22:28
S1 • E22Big NateBro-king Up Is Hard To Do
In the thick of Ellen's recent heartbreak, Nate is apathetic. But when he falls into a bromance with Ellen's cool new beau, heartache ensues. P.S. 38's new school anthem may be the only thing to put their pieces back together. Guest Star: Xolo Mariduena
09/25/2023
22:28
S1 • E23Big NateNate in Shining Armor
Nate must convince a 5th grade girl to attend P.S. 38 next year and is sure his awesomeness will do the trick. Leah has her head stuck in Medieval times and may need to be swayed to the present by her Nate in shining armor. Guest Star: Valeria Rodriguez
09/26/2023
