SpongeBob SquarePants
SquidBird
Season 13 E 25 • 08/10/2023
Squidward gets left with a mess when SpongeBob and Patrick use carrier clams to send messages to each other.
S1 • E13SpongeBob SquarePantsScaredy Pants/I Was a Teenage Gary
Scaredy Pants/I Was a Teenage Gary: It's Halloween and SpongeBob is the easiest to scare in Bikini Bottom./Squidward reluctantly agrees to take care of SpongeBob's pet snail, Gary.
10/28/1999
23:20
E8SpongeBob SquarePantsThe Curse of Bikini Bottom /Squidward in Clarinetland
The Curse of Bikini Bottom/Squidward in Clarinetland: SpongeBob and Patrick disturb the Flying Dutchman's slumber and he turns them into ghosts.
03/28/2010
1:07:16
E21SpongeBob SquarePantsThe Monster Who Came to Bikini Bottom/Welcome to the Bikini Bottom Triangle/The Curse of the Hex/The Main Drain/Trenchbillies/Sponge-Cano
Get ready for the season premiere of Are You Afraid of the Dark: Ghost Island with some of SpongeBob's spookiest moments.
05/28/2012
23:04
S13 • E2SpongeBob SquarePantsUnder the Small Top/Squidward's Sick Daze
Under the Small Top/Squidward's Sick Daze: Squidward's house becomes infested with a mail-order flea circus meant for SpongeBob. Squidward fakes being sick to get out of work, but his agony only begins when SpongeBob arrives to care for him.
04/16/2021
22:59
S13 • E3SpongeBob SquarePantsSomething Narwhal This Way Comes / C.H.U.M.S.
Two familiar faces from SpongeBob's past visit Bikini Bottom, but they bring a big problem along with them. After falling down the drain, Plankton finds an unlikely ally in the sewers.
11/19/2021
23:13
S13 • E4SpongeBob SquarePantsSpongeBob's Road to Christmas
SpongeBob's Road to Christmas: SpongeBob and his pals journey to the North Pole to give Santa a present.
12/10/2021
23:15
S13 • E5SpongeBob SquarePantsGoofy Scoopers / Pat the Dog
Goofy Scoopers / Pat the Dog: SpongeBob and Patrick make it their mission to reunite the recently fires robot band from Goofy Goober's. Patrick is sent to the pound for acting like a worm, but he won't be able to leave unless SpongeBob can train him.
02/25/2022
23:11
S13 • E6SpongeBob SquarePantsPotato Puff/There Will be Grease!
Potato Puff/There Will be Grease!: Mrs. Puff's new substitute teacher gives SpongeBob a crash course in driving. Mr. Krabs and Plankton must work together after discovering a well of miracle-grease under their restaurants.
04/29/2022
23:10
S13 • E7SpongeBob SquarePantsBig Bad Bubble Bass/Sea-Man Sponge Haters Club
Big Bad Bubble Bass/Sea-Man Sponge Haters Club: Karen tells the fairytale of a nerd trying to steal an action figure from his three little neighbors. Squidward hosts a secret “We Hate SpongeBob Club” at his house.
05/06/2022
22:56
S13 • E8SpongeBob SquarePantsFood PBBFT! Truck/Upturn Girls
Food PBBFT! Truck/Upturn Girls: SpongeBob and Squidward try to sell krabby patties from a food truck in the darkest depths of the ocean. Pearl and Narlene have a whales' day out in the big city.
05/13/2022
23:17
S13 • E9SpongeBob SquarePantsSay ‘Awww!’/Patrick the Mailman
Say ‘Awww!’/Patrick the Mailman: Frustrated that he’s seen as cute instead of evil, Plankton builds a robot to punish anyone who says “aww!” Patrick crushes the mailman, so he and SpongeBob deliver the mail around Bikini Bottom.
05/20/2022
23:04
S13 • E10SpongeBob SquarePantsCaptain Pipsqueak/Plane to Sea
Captain Pipsqueak/Plane to Sea: Plankton joins the League of E.V.I.L. SpongeBob and Patrick take Squidward on a plane to a tropical resort.
07/22/2022
23:22
S13 • E11SpongeBob SquarePantsSquidferatu/Slappy Daze
Squidferatu/Slappy Daze: Squidward ventures to Nosferatu’s castle after accidentally receiving his mail. Nosferatu’s minion Slappy kills some time around Bikini Bottom.
10/14/2022
44:35
S13 • E12SpongeBob SquarePantsSpongeBob SquarePants Presents The Tidal Zone
Observe, if you will, four tales of undersea exploits that defy explanation. Cross over into new dimensions where minds switch, bodies shrink, and robots rise in... The Tidal Zone Special.
01/13/2023
23:10
S13 • E13SpongeBob SquarePantsAbandon Twits/Wallhalla
The Krusty Krew builds a boat for their penny-pinching captain. SpongeBob discovers a crazed castaway living in his walls.
01/20/2023
22:28
S13 • E14SpongeBob SquarePantsThe Salty Sponge/Karen for Spot
SpongeBob works the grill at the toughest joint in town. Karen looks after Spot while Plankton goes out of town.
02/03/2023
23:07
S13 • E15SpongeBob SquarePantsMa and Pa's Big Hurrah/Yellow Pavement
When SpongeBob's parents come to visit, their thirst for thrills comes as a big surprise. You'll learn all you need to get your boating license in this educational driving film.
03/17/2023
23:23
S13 • E16SpongeBob SquarePantsThe Flower Plot/SpongeBob on Parade
The Chum Bucket is replaced by a flower shop with a charming new owner. The Krusty Krab enters a float in the annual Bikini Bottom Parade.
03/31/2023
23:26
S13 • E17SpongeBob SquarePantsDelivery to Monster Island/Ride Patrick Ride
SpongeBob and Plankton must work together to survive an island of deadly monsters. SpongeBob teaches Patrick how to ride a bike.
06/19/2023
23:21
S13 • E18SpongeBob SquarePantsHot Crossed Nuts/Sir Urchin and Snail Fail
Sandy's homemade snack becomes a big hit at the Krusty Krab. SpongeBob and Patrick's favorite comedy duo has a falling out on live television.
06/21/2023
23:17
S13 • E19SpongeBob SquarePantsFriendiversary/Mandatory Music
SpongeBob celebrates the anniversary of his friendship with Squidward. Squidward does not. Squidward's lack of talent lands him in a court ordered music class.
06/26/2023
23:09
S13 • E20SpongeBob SquarePantsArbor Day Disarray/Ain't That the Tooth
Sandy gives her friends special saltwater trees, but they need more attention than she expected. SpongeBob and Patrick mistake a burglar for the tooth fairy.
06/28/2023
23:20
S13 • E21SpongeBob SquarePantsDopey Dick/Plankton and the Beanstalk
Squidward joins a crew of sailors hunting down the great white jellyfish. Plankton finds a magic bean that takes him to a land of giants (well, more giant than usual).
07/17/2023
23:07
S13 • E22SpongeBob SquarePantsMy Friend Patty/FUN-Believable
SpongeBob befriends a sentient Krabby Patty whose only wish is to be eaten. Rube hosts an episode of "FUN-Believable! With Rube" where he explores little known oddities and attractions around Bikini Bottom.
07/19/2023
23:04
S13 • E23SpongeBob SquarePantsSpatula of the Heavens/Gary's Playhouse
SpongeBob embarks on an epic journey to have his beloved spatula reforged by the legendary Guru Greasetrap. SpongeBob builds a snail-house outside for Gary to play in while he is at work.
08/07/2023
23:10
S13 • E24SpongeBob SquarePantsSwimming Fools/The Goobfather
SpongeBob builds a pool in his backyard and Squidward tries to resist taking a dip. Mr. Krabs must reckon with the Goobfather after he adds "Patty Whips" to the menu at the Krusty Krab.
08/09/2023
