That Girl Lay Lay
Lay Lay's Par-Tay-Tay
Season 2 E 10 • 10/27/2022
Lay Lay's Par-Tay-Tay: Determined to make their first party a hit, Lay Lay and Sadie brag to the entire school they've booked the Good Newz Girls to perform. Now all they have to do is make the idea a reality.
That Girl Lay LayS2 • E5Dylan and Rebecca's Cleve-Land-Land Adventure
Dylan and Rebecca's Cleve-Land-Land Adventure: The Alexanders get another visit from Young Dylan, whose cousin Rebecca joins Sadie at the launch event for the new version of their favorite video game. Guest Stars: Young Dylan & Celina Smith
09/15/2022
That Girl Lay LayS2 • E6Fami-Lay-Lay-Reunion
Fami-Lay-Lay-Reunion: The family is hosting Bryce's relatives for the annual Alexander family reunion. Sadie is finally old enough to help in the kitchen. Lay Lay is convinced that a friend of the family's named Ray Ray is an avatar, just like her.
09/22/2022
That Girl Lay LayS2 • E7Bars
Bars: It's East Packer High's talent show fundraiser and Sadie starts to feel the pressure of running the event. Guest Star: DMC
09/29/2022
That Girl Lay LayS2 • E8Freaky Fri-Day-Day
Freaky Fri-Day-Day: A face-swap app causes Lay Lay and Sadie to switch bodies, forcing both girls to live a day in the other's shoes before they can resolve the issue.
10/13/2022
That Girl Lay LayS2 • E9Lay Lay's Line Line Dance Dance
Lay Lay's Line Line Dance Dance: Lay Lay mocks Sadie's interest in a country music dance contest but, feels neglected when Sadie goes to the competition without her.
10/20/2022