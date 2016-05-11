The Loud House
The Loud House: "Fool's Paradise/Job Insecurity"
Season 2 E 16 • 07/28/2017
With prankster Luan away at camp for April Fool's Day, the Louds think they should be safe.The kids discover Dad isn't at his old job anymore and worry it might be their fault.
The Loud HouseS1 • E18The Loud House: "April Fools Rules/Cereal Offender"
April Fools Rules/Cereal Offender: Every April Fool's Day, Luan pranks the entire household, but this year, Lincoln has a plan to not get pranked.The Loud kids make a trip to the supermarket to do the grocery shopping for their mom.
11/05/2016
The Loud HouseS3The Loud House: "City Slickers/Fool Me Twice"
City Slickers/Fool Me Twice: Lori and Lincoln visit the city. Lori struggles to be a city girl and Lincoln finds Ronnie Anne has changed.The family has a new plan to dodge Luan's April Fool's Day pranking: stunt doubles.
02/09/2018
The Loud HouseS5 • E2The Boss Maybe/Family Bonding
The Boss Maybe/Family Bonding: Now the oldest in the house, Leni struggles to follow in Lori's footsteps as the family's babysitter. Secret agents Lincoln and Clyde investigate the Loud's suspicious new neighbors.
09/18/2020
The Loud HouseS5 • E3Strife of the Party/Kernel of Truth
Strife of the Party/Kernel of Truth: When Lola learns that Lana is planning their joint birthday, she does everything to stop it. Lincoln and the Middle School Action News Team solve the mystery of the missing popcorn.
09/25/2020
The Loud HouseS5 • E4Ghosted!
Ghosted!: With the help of Lincoln and Clyde, Lori banishes a ghost she believes is haunting her. But, when Fairway's golf team starts to struggle, Lori realizes she has to bring it back to turn the team's luck around.
10/09/2020
The Loud HouseS5 • E5Blinded By Science/Band Together
After searching for her next big scientific breakthrough, Lisa discovers Flip is a marvel of modern science.Luna has to decide between playing in a band with her friends or with playing with professionals.
10/16/2020
The Loud HouseS5 • E6Season's Cheatings/A Flipmas Carol
Season's Cheatings/A Flipmas Carol: Lincoln tries to game the family gift swap and ends up learning a valuable lesson. A Scrooge-like Flip is visited by three ghosts in this take on “A Christmas Carol.”
12/05/2020
The Loud HouseS5 • E7Cow Pie Kid/Saved by the Spell
Cow Pie Kid/Saved by the Spell: Lynn pushes Liam to his limits when he becomes the star pitcher for the middle school baseball team. Lincoln's friends try to stop him from performing a magic act at the middle school talent show.
01/22/2021
The Loud HouseS5 • E8No Bus No Fuss/Resident Upheaval
No Bus No Fuss/Resident Upheaval: Lincoln and his friends try to find another way to school after a run in with the 8th grade bullies on the bus. Lincoln and Clyde are at odds when they discover there's only room for one of their grandmas.
01/29/2021
The Loud HouseS5 • E9School of Shock/Electshunned
School of Shock/Electshunned: Lisa takes over her first-grade classroom and learns that there's more to teaching than just knowing facts. Leni goes toe-to-toe with the Mayor in a city-wide Royal Woods election.
02/05/2021
The Loud HouseS5 • E10Zach Attack/Flying Solo
Zach Attack/Flying Solo: Zach and Rusty fake an alien landing that sends the whole town on a hunt for little green men. Clyde thinks he's a shoe-in for the Glee Club solo, until Lincoln accidentally auditions and lands the part.
02/08/2021
The Loud HouseS5 • E11The Loud House Mega Music Countdown
The Loud House Mega Music Countdown: It's all the best songs from The Loud House in one playlist! Host Carlos PenaVega - the voice of Bobby Santiago himself - counts down all the top tracks YOU voted for, leading up to the #1 Loud House song of all time!
02/15/2021
The Loud HouseS5 • E12Silence of the Luans/Undercover Mom
Silence of the Luans/Undercover Mom: With Luan locked in a cell in the basement, who is responsible for the April Fool's Day pranks this year? Mom goes undercover as a student at the high school and becomes BFFs with Leni, Luna and Luan.
03/26/2021
The Loud HouseS5 • E13Hurl, Interrupted/Diamonds are for Never
Hurl, Interrupted/Diamonds are for Never: Lynn tries to stall her friends from riding the new coaster at Dairyland before they find out her big secret. After Lola and Mr. Grouse find a precious gem, the two struggle to decide who gets to watch over it.
05/07/2021
The Loud HouseS5 • E14Rumor Has It/Training Day
Rumor Has It/Training Day: Lincoln and the gang are trapped in the woods with Mr. Bolhofner, who may not be who he says he is. Lana gets more than she bargained for when she takes on Stella's untrainable new bunny.
05/14/2021
The Loud HouseS5 • E15Director's Rut/Friday Night Fights
Director's Rut/Friday Night Fights: Luan turns to Mr. Coconuts for help after she struggles to direct her school's play. Lisa joins Lynn's football team as the analytics coach to prove that math will always beat out heart.
05/21/2021
The Loud HouseS5 • E16Grub Snub/She's All Bat
Grub Snub/She's All Bat: When Leni and her friends start hanging out at Gus's, Lincoln and the gang start a turf war for control. Lucy gets jealous of Lola's newfound attention after she joins the Mortician's Club.
05/28/2021
The Loud HouseS5 • E17Camped!
Camped!: When Dad discovers that his childhood camp is closing, he decides to take the family for one final visit. They soon uncover a map that could lead to a treasure big enough to save it and prove the existence of an old camp legend.
05/31/2021
The Loud HouseS5 • E18Much Ado About Noshing/Broadcast Blues
Much Ado About Noshing/Broadcast Blues: The kids help Dad track down the mystery person who left Lynn's Table a bad review online. The Action News Team has to cater to Chandler's demands after he buys the club new equipment.
08/27/2021
The Loud HouseS5 • E19Lori Days/In the Mick of Time
Lori Days/In the Mick of Time: Lori makes a surprise visit to the house when she feels like she's missing out on the family's inside jokes. After embellishing her friendship with Mick Swagger, Luna has to convince the star to play her high school dance.
08/27/2021
The Loud HouseS5 • E20Dad Reputation/Dream a Lily Dream
Dad Reputation/Dream a Lily Dream: While playing in her Dad's new band, Luna is worried about her reputation if her friends see her perform. Lisa discovers the only way to stop Lily's nightmares is to go inside her dreams and fight them herself.
08/27/2021
The Loud HouseS5 • E21Fam Scam/Farm to Unstable
Fam Scam/Farm to Unstable: Embarrassed by her family, Lola pretends to be a McBride to impress her new sophisticated pageant friend. After realizing farm work with Liam is harder than they thought, Lincoln and the gang look for shortcuts.
11/05/2021
The Loud HouseS5 • E22Diss The Cook/For Sale By Loner
Diss The Cook/For Sale By Loner: Lincoln is convinced the middle school lunch lady is holding a grudge against him and his older sisters. Mr. Grouse attempts to find some peace and quiet after moving away from the Louds.
11/12/2021
The Loud HouseS5 • E23Fright Bite/The Loudly Bones
Fright Bite/The Loudly Bones: When a vampire moves into Royal Woods, Lucy must convince him to turn the Mortician's Club into vampires. Lisa discovers that the dinosaur bones she found in her backyard may not be what they seem.
11/26/2021
The Loud HouseS5 • E24How the Best Was Won/Animal House
How the Best Was Won/Animal House: The gang splits up, competing for the title of “Middle School's Best Friends,” creating a rift between the group. Lana tries to find homes for the exotic pets at the Royal Woods Animal Shelter, before they're moved out.
12/11/2021
The Loud HouseS5 • E25The Loud House Super Sports Special
The Loud House Super Sports Special: Lincoln Loud and Clyde McBride highlight Lynn Loud's sportiest and most athletic moments. Lincoln and Clyde reflect on everything that has made Lynn the G.O.A.T., from her unique superstitions to her constant competitive nature.
01/14/2022
The Loud HouseS5 • E26Appetite for Destruction/Frame on You
Appetite for Destruction/Frame on You: When Lily starts misbehaving at home, Mom and Dad think her new preschool friends might be the cause. When Rusty is wrongfully suspended, the Action News Team leaps into action to clear his name.
01/16/2022
The Loud HouseS5 • E27Runaway McBride/High Crimes
Runaway McBride/High Crimes: Howard and Harold tear their home apart after Clyde starts spending more time with the gang and less time at home. Sunset Canyon is falling apart. Guest Stars: Michael McDonald, Wayne Brady, Loretta Devine, Jennifer Coolidge
03/04/2022
The Loud HouseS6 • E1Don't Escar-go/Double Trouble
Don't Escar-go/Double Trouble: Clyde has an opportunity to study in France, the gang tries to keep him home. Lola and Lana take on Cheryl and Meryl to be the spokespeople for Auntie Pam's Parlor. Guest Stars: Michael McDonald, Wayne Brady, Debra Wilson
03/11/2022
The Loud HouseS6 • E2Flip This Flip/Haunted House Call
Flip This Flip/Haunted House Call: The Loud kids help Flip clean up his image to impress his middle school crush. When the Mortician's Club can't afford tickets to Casket Con, they decide to start a business to raise money.
03/18/2022
The Loud HouseS6 • E3Musical Chairs/The Taunting Hour
Musical Chairs/The Taunting Hour: Lincoln convinces his teacher, Mr. Bolhofner, to join the Doo-Dads in order to get a better seat in class. After Lincoln tries to help Lynn get over a heckler at her soccer game, the Louds realize they all have critics.
03/25/2022