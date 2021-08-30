The Smurfs S1 • E14 Crashing Gargamel's Party/The Curse of the Smurfs' Treasure

Crashing Gargamel's Party/The Curse of the Smurfs' Treasure: When Gargamel convinces Dimwitty and Begonia that he is nice, they invite him to a party. Farmer and Vanity unearth a chest which contains a gem that brings bad luck to anyone who touches it!