Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
Dylan & Charlie's Day Off
Season 3 E 4 • 08/04/2022
Dylan & Charlie's Day Off: Faking sick from school, Dylan and Charlie plan a day of fun with Rebecca hot on their tail to expose their lie.
More
Watching
Full Episode
22:22
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Young DylanE13So Many Lessons
So Many Lessons: Dylan insists that baseball isn't another one of his fleeting interests, but when he decides he wants to quit after a few days, he has to hide the decision from the family. Rebecca struggles to choose something for her class time capsule.
10/14/2021
Full Episode
22:22
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Young DylanE19Waiting for Santa
Waiting for Santa: The family tries to make Dylan's first Christmas away from home special, but goes overboard trying to re-create his favorite traditions. Meanwhile, the kids panic when they realize they don't have gifts for their parents.
12/02/2021
Full Episode
22:25
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E1Friday the Juneteenth
Friday the Juneteenth: With the annual Juneteenth parade on the horizon, Dylan and Rebecca find themselves at odds over the float parade. B Story: Myles and Yasmine utilize Charlie's culinary skills to bake pies for Viola's church social.
06/19/2022
Full Episode
22:26
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E2How to Catch a Scammer
How to Catch a Scammer: When Dylan and Lay Lay get duped into buying fake designer clothing, they team up to track down the scammer. B Story: Charlie and Rebecca misplace a valuable watch while spring cleaning with Myles and Yasmine.
07/21/2022
Full Episode
22:28
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E3Dylan Blows Up
Dylan Blows Up: Dylan becomes an egomaniac when he thinks his latest song is a #1 hit in Nigeria. B Story: Yasmine enlists Rebecca to direct a commercial for her business.
07/28/2022