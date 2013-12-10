Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
In Dreams
Season 3 E 5 • 11/14/2014
In Dreams: Creatures that feed off dreams trap the Turtles inside their own dreams as April and Casey must find a way to wake them up.
S2 • E1Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesThe Mutation Situation
When Shredder teams with the Kraang to receive a batch of mutagen, the Turtles' problems only get worse-even putting their friendship with April at stake.
10/12/2013
S2 • E3Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesInvasion of the Squirrelanoids
While tracking mutagen, the Turtles bring a mutated squirrel back to the lair. When it starts multiplying, the Turtles must hunt the squirrel mutants and prevent them escaping into the city.
10/19/2013
S2 • E2Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesFollow the Leader
When the Turtles face Shredder’s newest threat, an army of Robot Foot Soldiers, Karai captures Leonardo and forces him to do battle with these new and improved ninjas that can adapt to his every move.
11/02/2013
S2 • E4Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesMutagen Man Unleashed
Donatello obsessively experiments with mutagen in a bid to find a cure for April’s mutated father. Unfortunately this puts April in danger from a new threat—Mutagen Man!
11/09/2013
S2 • E5Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesMikey Gets Shellacne
Michelangelo is tired of being the "runt of the litter." But when he fools around with some mutagen, he gets a dangerous infection that is mutating out of control.
11/16/2013
S2 • E6Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesTarget: April O'Neil
April tries to resume a normal teenage life, but when Karai starts hunting her again, April realizes she may have put her new friend Casey Jones in danger as well.
11/23/2013
S2 • E7Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesSlash and Destroy
The Turtles find themselves being hunted by a new threat—another mutant turtle called Slash, who has a personal vendetta against the brothers.
11/30/2013
S2 • E9Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesThe Good, The Bad, and Casey Jones
After encountering mutants and ninjas, Casey Jones decides to take on "pure evil" alone. When he meets Raphael, the two hot-headed fighters must put their dislike for each other aside and work together against a common foe.
02/02/2014
S2 • E8Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesThe Kraang Conspiracy
Feeling left out of the action, April insists on joining the Turtles on a mission to TCRI, where they learn a shocking secret about April’s past.
02/09/2014
S2 • E10Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesFungus Humungous
A fungus mutant spreading through the sewers causes the Turtles and April to experience their worst fears as Leonardo must face his greatest fear— losing his team.
02/16/2014
S3 • E1Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesWithin the Woods
The team comes to grips with the possibility that Leo won’t get better, while things only get worse: a new mutant captures Raph!
10/03/2014
S3 • E2Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesA Foot Too Big
A Foot Too Big: The Turtles discover Bigfoot in the woods, and Donnie befriends it, insisting they protect it from a hunter that is after it.
10/10/2014
S3 • E3Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesBuried Secrets
Buried Secrets: The team discovers a Kraang ship buried under April's house where they find… April's Mom! But as April reconnects with her lost mother, is she really all that she seems?
10/17/2014
S3 • E4Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesThe Croaking
The Croaking: An upset Mikey runs away from home and befriends a Mutant Frog in the woods. When he learns its Frog family plans to attack the human world, he has to figure out a way to stop them.
11/07/2014