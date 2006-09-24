Zoey 101
Vince is Back
Season 4 E 8 • 03/22/2008
The gang is surprised to find that former bully, Vince Blake is back at PCA.
More
Watching
Full Episode
23:31
S3 • E1Zoey 101Surprise
Zoey Brookes returns to PCA to find that she and Lola have a new roommate: Quinn.
09/24/2006
Full Episode
23:31
S3 • E2Zoey 101Chase's Girlfriend
Chase's girlfriend seems really sweet but does she have something to say to Zoey? Meanwhile, Quinn helps Logan with his basketball skills.
10/01/2006
Full Episode
23:29
S3 • E3Zoey 101Hot Dean
A new hot dean fills in for Dean Rivers. Meanwhile, the girls' Resident Advisor Coco has just been dumped by her boyfriend, Carl. Is there a potential love match between Coco and the new dean? Zoey is sure to find out.
10/22/2006
Full Episode
23:30
S3 • E5Zoey 101Zoey's Tutor
Pacific Coast Academy, an elite all boys boarding school is accepting female students for the first time since the school was established in 1923.
11/05/2006
Full Episode
23:31
S3 • E5Zoey 101The Great Vince Blake
Chase catches the PCA star football player cheating. Now he must decide which play to run: keep this to himself or tell his teacher and possibly cause PCA to lose its championship game.
11/12/2006
Full Episode
23:29
S3 • E9Zoey 101Zoey's Balloon
For Psychology class, Zoey and the gang write their deepest secrets out and tie them to balloons. But when someone finds out Zoey’s secret, she must do as they ask to keep the truth hidden.
03/11/2007
Full Episode
23:31
S3 • E11Zoey 101Quarantine
Zoey's date plans are put on hold when Quinn unleashes a germ in their room. Meanwhile, Quinn is having her own love problems.
03/25/2007
Full Episode
23:28
S4 • E2Zoey 101Fake Roommate
Fake Roommate: Michael is depressed that Chase isn't coming back, but Logan decides they should make the most of it with the extra space they have.
01/27/2008
Full Episode
23:30
S4 • E1Zoey 101Trading Places
Trading Places: Zoey shows back up at PCA with huge news! The gang has news too, but none of them want to tell her.
01/27/2008
Full Episode
23:30
S4 • E4Zoey 101Rumor of Love
Michael and Logan hear the news that they are getting a roommate, and they are not pleased. The roommate is revealed to be James Garrett, a good-looking new student at PCA.
02/10/2008
Full Episode
23:32
S4 • E5Zoey 101Anger Management
Much to Zoey’s dismay, Dustin is Logan’s new assistant. However, the job is short-lived after Logan leaves Dustin an angry voicemail. Soon, everyone hears the message and learns about Logan and his temper.
02/17/2008
Full Episode
23:30
S4 • E7Zoey 101Quinn Misses the Mark
Mark tells Quinn that he wants them to take a little break from each other. Quinn goes along with this, hoping it’s just a phase, but after she sees Mark on a date with a pretty girl named Brooke, Quinn becomes enraged.
02/24/2008
Full Episode
23:29
S4 • E7Zoey 101Walk-A-Thon
Pacific Coast Academy, an elite all boys boarding school is accepting female students for the first time since the school was established in 1923.
03/09/2008
Full Episode
23:29
S4 • E8Zoey 101Vince is Back
Vince is Back: The gang is surprised to find that former bully, Vince Blake is back at PCA.
03/22/2008
Full Episode
23:23
S4 • E10Zoey 101Coffee Cart Ban
Pacific Coast Academy, an elite all boys boarding school is accepting female students for the first time since the school was established in 1923.
04/06/2008