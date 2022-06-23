Kiri and Lou

Nonsense Day/Super Sniffer/What's Art For?/Rainy Day

Season 2 E 6 • 07/11/2022

Nonsense Day/Super Sniffer/What's Art For?/Rainy Day: Kiri and Lou gather Yum Yum Baronies on Nonsense Day. Lou's trunk has a mind of its own. Small paints Kiri and Lou's portraits. Kiri sings a sad song which makes everyone cry.

Kiri and Lou
S1 • E5
Tickle Monster/Stuck/Flowery Island/The Palorchecies

The Tickle Monster/Stuck/Flowery Island/The Palorchecies: Kiri, Lou, and Sorry are playing tickle monster. Kiri loves to swing on vines. Lou sees an island in the middle of the lake covered in flowers. Lou goes away to a private meeting of his species.
06/23/2022
Kiri and Lou
S2 • E1
Shine Your Light/Interesting/A Lovely Nap/The Bravest Thing

Shine Your Light/Interesting/A Lovely Nap/The Bravest Thing: Kiri and Lou fall down a hole. Kiri is bored, but she learns there are new things to discover. Lou has misadventures whilst fast asleep. When Lou is attacked by a bully, he bravely responds.
06/27/2022
Kiri and Lou
S2 • E2
Uncle Lou/Especially Special Day/Mother Earth/The Indescribable

Uncle Lou/Especially Special Day/Mother Earth/The Indescribable: Lou babysits some little birds. Kiri has to overcome her jealousy when Lou gets presents. Lou is saved by Kiri from a nightmare. Pania's Uncle Tama is very old, and Kiri thinks he's sick.
06/29/2022
Kiri and Lou
S2 • E3
Air/Womp Womp Womp/Good Advices/Sugar

Air/Womp Womp Womp/Good Advices/Sugar: Kiri holds her breath at an underwater party. Lou forgets his bad mood when he and Kiri play in the swamp. Small visits her grandparents, who are very supportive. Lou eats sugar and runs amok at a poetry recital.
07/01/2022
Kiri and Lou
S2 • E4
Moa's Egg/Biggest Fight Ever/Body Song/Camouflage

Moa's Egg/Biggest Fight Ever/Body Song/Camouflage: Moa's chick is reluctant to emerge from her egg. Kiri and Lou fight but find it's hard not to be friends. Kiri sings how wonderful it is to have your own body. Kiri pretends to be a flower.
07/05/2022
Kiri and Lou
S2 • E5
Afraid/Honey/Our Wonderful Friend/Who Am I?

Afraid/Honey/Our Wonderful Friend/Who Am I?: Lou wakes a sleeping dinosaur. Kiri and Lou seek honey for Anahera's sore throat. Kiri makes a mistake and learns to laugh about it. Kiri is upset when she finds some strangers sitting on Rockaroonie.
07/07/2022
Kiri and Lou
S2 • E7
Crazy/Empathy/Listen/Breakfast

Crazy/Empathy/Listen/Breakfast: Lou does what he thinks is the craziest thing ever. Lou explains to Marzipan what hugs are for. Dalvanius's giant ears help him hear the music of nature. Kiri and Lou have an adventure delivering a giant fruit to Pania.
07/13/2022
Kiri and Lou
S2 • E8
Meteorite/Purple Mountain/One Summer's Morning/Mighty Forest

Meteorite/Purple Mountain/One Summer's Morning/Mighty Forest: Lou warns everyone that meteorites are falling. Kiri eats the wrong berries, and Lou looks after her. Lou goes for an unexpected ride. Lou shows Kiri the tree he has planted.
07/15/2022