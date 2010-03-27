VICTORiOUS
Robarazzi
Season 1 E 7 • 06/04/2010
Robarazzi: Tori suggests Robbie capture videos of students' everyday lives to increase his blog traffic, but when the camera is turned on Tori, she asks him to stop. Only Robbie doesn't and Tori realizes she's created a monster.
S1 • E1VICTORiOUSPilot
Pilot: After Tori fills in for her ailing sister in a big musical showcase, Tori is asked to enroll at an elite performing arts high school. But once there, Tori struggles to fit in to her new surroundings.
03/27/2010
S1 • E2VICTORiOUSThe Bird Scene
Tori goes all out to master an iconic Hollywood Arts monologue in Sikowitz's class. Meanwhile, André and Robbie join a ballet class to meet girls with disastrous results.
04/11/2010
S1 • E3VICTORiOUSStage Fighting
Tori has to defend herself after Jade claims Tori hurt her in a stage fighting exercise. Meanwhile, Trina has to fend off Robbie’s advances when he thinks their stage kiss meant something.
04/18/2010
S1 • E5VICTORiOUSJade Dumps Beck
Jade Dumps Beck: After a jealous Jade dumps Beck, she soon regrets it and recruits Tori to help get him back. Meanwhile, Trina puts on a one-woman show and tells Robbie he better give it a good review… or else!
05/02/2010
S1 • E7VICTORiOUSRobarazzi
06/04/2010
S1 • E12VICTORiOUSCat's New Boyfriend
When Tori finds out that Cat is dating her ex-boyfriend, her jealousy threatens to ruin their relationship. Meanwhile, Trina uses fish to make everyone's feet super smooth… but at what cost?
10/08/2010
S1 • E14VICTORiOUSRex Dies
As the kids prepare for a big play, Rex is accidentally sucked into a giant fan and Tori is responsible. Robbie is an emotional wreck and it's up to Tori to save the day by saving Rex's life.
01/08/2011
