Star Trek: Prodigy

Starstruck
Season 1 E 3 • 11/04/2021

Starstruck: Even with the guidance of their hologram advisor Janeway, the crew of The Protostar is tested when their ship is on a dangerous cosmic collision course.

45:50

S1 • E1
Lost & Found, Part 1 & 2

Exiled on a mining colony outside Federation space, a group of lawless teens discover a derelict Starfleet ship. Dal must gather an unlikely crew for the USS Protostar to escape Tars Lamora, but The Diviner and his daughter Gwyn have other plans.
10/28/2021
23:46

S1 • E3
Starstruck: Even with the guidance of their hologram advisor Janeway, the crew of The Protostar is tested when their ship is on a dangerous cosmic collision course.
11/04/2021