Star Trek: Prodigy Lost & Found, Part 1 & 2 Season 1 E 1 • 10/28/2021

Exiled on a mining colony outside Federation space, a group of lawless teens discover a derelict Starfleet ship. Dal must gather an unlikely crew for the USS Protostar to escape Tars Lamora, but The Diviner and his daughter Gwyn have other plans.