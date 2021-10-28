Star Trek: Prodigy
Lost & Found, Part 1 & 2
Season 1 E 1 • 10/28/2021

Exiled on a mining colony outside Federation space, a group of lawless teens discover a derelict Starfleet ship. Dal must gather an unlikely crew for the USS Protostar to escape Tars Lamora, but The Diviner and his daughter Gwyn have other plans.

45:50

23:46

Star Trek: Prodigy
S1 • E3
Starstruck

Starstruck: Even with the guidance of their hologram advisor Janeway, the crew of The Protostar is tested when their ship is on a dangerous cosmic collision course.
11/04/2021