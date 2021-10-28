Star Trek: Prodigy

Lost & Found, Part 1 & 2Season 1 E 1 • 10/28/2021
Exiled on a mining colony outside Federation space, a group of lawless teens discover a derelict Starfleet ship. Dal must gather an unlikely crew for the USS Protostar to escape Tars Lamora, but The Diviner and his daughter Gwyn have other plans.
Watching
Full Episode
45:50
Star Trek: ProdigyS1 • E1Lost & Found, Part 1 & 2
Exiled on a mining colony outside Federation space, a group of lawless teens discover a derelict Starfleet ship. Dal must gather an unlikely crew for the USS Protostar to escape Tars Lamora, but The Diviner and his daughter Gwyn have other plans.
10/28/2021