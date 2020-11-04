Danger Force
Big Dynomite
Season 3 E 3 • 05/04/2023
Mika and Chapa are determined to prove to Miles, Bose, and Ray that the new kid in school, Buddy Fudgers, is actually Lil' Dynomite, before he successfully completes his plan to get revenge on his nemesis, Captain Man.
22:30
Danger ForceS1 • E3Ray Goes Cray
Ray Goes Cray: Two new students are enrolled in SW.A.G. and are keeping Danger Force from going on any missions. So Danger Force and Captain Man band together to use their powers to get the new students to leave.
04/11/2020
Full Episode
22:30
Danger ForceS1 • E4Villains' Night
Villains' Night: Danger Force and Captain Man go undercover as bad guys at The Beatin' Dungeon to catch a criminal. If their cover is blown, they'll have to fight all of Swellview's toughest villains at once.
04/19/2020
Full Episode
22:31
Danger ForceS1 • E5Mime Games
Mime Games: When Danger Force and Captain Man are called to Paris to protect France's national treasures, Bose is accidentally left alone to try and stop The Toddler from breaking into The Man's Nest.
04/25/2020
Full Episode
22:24
Danger ForceS2 • E4A Henry Among Us
A Henry Among Us: After Volt and ShoutOut are kidnapped by Cyborg Rick Twitler, Henry Hart returns from Dystopia in an attempt to save his friends and stop the anti-internet cyborg for good.
11/13/2021
Full Episode
44:14
Danger ForceS2 • E25Unmasked
Unmasked: Danger Force risks exposing their identities when they accidentally leave their fingerprints on some crime scene evidence. A police officer starts to piece together the truth forcing Danger Force to attempt a Mission-Impossible to save the day.
07/07/2022
Full Episode
21:59
Danger ForceS3 • E1The Force Returns Part 1
The kids are living regular lives after leaving Danger Force, but, when their moms go missing, they have to reunite with Captain Man to find them. They quickly discover that all the moms in Swellview have been kidnapped by a mysterious villain.
04/20/2023
Full Episode
22:30
Danger ForceS3 • E2The Force Returns Part 2
As Swellview crumbles around them due to a lack of maternal energy, Danger Force and Captain Man must locate and return the moms to safety before corrupt officials take over the city forever.
04/27/2023
Full Episode
22:30
Danger ForceS3 • E3Big Dynomite
05/04/2023
Full Episode
22:29
Danger ForceS3 • E4Guardians of the Ponytail
Danger Force is hired by Rivalton's Duke Wellington to protect him and his ponytail from his uncle, Archduke Fernando. It seems like easy money, until they find out The Archduke has hired Ray and Henry Hart to capture Duke. Guest Star: Jace Norman
05/11/2023