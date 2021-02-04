Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years
Hill Fu/Sun's Out, Fun's Out
Season 1 E 16 • 08/01/2023
It's the annual foam-fisted all-camp karate battle, and SpongeBob trains to beat the butt-kicking Sandy. It's the hottest day of summer, but there's only one AC in the whole camp.
22:26
S1 • E2Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under YearsSugar Squeeze/Tag, You're It
The campers meet two backwoods narwhals named Narlene and Nobby, who treat them to a sweet surprise. On a rainy day, SpongeBob and his friends entertain themselves indoors with a turbulent game of tag.
04/02/2021
22:27
S1 • E3Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under YearsQuest for Tire / Cabin of Curiosities
The weekly food delivery truck goes missing, so the campers must hunt it down like their primal ancestors. // A mysterious cabin of odd campers have frightful fun with SpongeBob and Patrick after dark.
07/20/2021
22:28
S1 • E8Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under YearsThe Ho! Ho! Horror!/Outhouse Outrage
Santa Claus visits the children of Kamp Koral, who aren't quite sure what to make of the jolly giant. The outhouse explodes in front of Mr.Krabs, but he gets three different sides of the story from his campers.
07/22/2021
22:28
S1 • E13Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under YearsAre You Afraid of the Dork?
The counselors tell scary stories around the campfire, but things get truly spooky when a real ghost appears!
07/22/2021
22:29
S1 • E1Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under YearsThe Jellyfish Kid
A young SpongeBob is determined to catch his first jellyfish, so his friends do whatever they can to help him.
09/10/2021
22:27
S1 • E4Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under YearsIn Search of Camp Noodist/Kitchen Sponge
SpongeBob, Sandy, and Patrick hike through the woods in search of a fabled nudist colony. SpongeBob helps Plankton at the Krusty Kanteen, leading to the development of a very familiar sandwich.
09/24/2021
22:27
S1 • E5Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under YearsThe Treasure of Kamp Koral/Camper Gary
The Treasure of Kamp Koral/Camper Gary: SpongeBob and Patrick find buried treasure at camp, but Mr. Krabs becomes desperate to get his claws on it. SpongeBob disguises Gary as a new camper to keep him safe from Mrs. Puff.
10/11/2021
22:26
S1 • E6Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under YearsMidnight Snack Attack / Hot Pearl-tato
After SpongeBob and Patrick eat a secret snack experiment, Plankton must reverse the monstrous side effects. // Mr. Krabs needs to find a babysitter for little Pearl, but she proves too much for the campers to handle.
11/19/2021
22:28
S1 • E7Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under YearsWhat About Meep? / Hard Time Out
When an unsatisfied anchovy strays from his brothers, SpongeBob and Patrick must help him find his true identity. // SpongeBob is sent to time out on behalf of his buddy, so Patrick does what he can to rectify the situation.
01/14/2022
22:27
S1 • E9Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under YearsPat's A Li'l Sinker / Camp SpongeBob
Pat's A Li'l Sinker / Camp SpongeBob: Mrs. Puff gives swimming lessons to Patrick after realizing he never got his swim badge. SpongeBob finds himself all alone in the camp, but that doesn't stop him from having a blast.
02/04/2022
22:27
S1 • E10Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under YearsSquisery / Game Night
Patrick and Squidward must survive together in the woods after Squidward twists all of his ankles. // The adults sneak away to play a board game, but they have to hide from one camper in particular.
02/18/2022
22:26
S1 • E11Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under YearsMy Fair Nobby / Gimme a News Break
When Nobby becomes too civilized for Narlene, SpongeBob and Patrick help him remember his backwoods ways. Perch and his pal Harvey report the news of Kamp Koral, but they stumble upon evidence of a ridiculous conspiracy!
05/20/2022
22:24
S1 • E11Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under YearsWise Kraken/Squatch Swap
It’s stand-up comedy night at Kamp Koral, and the campers are ready to laugh until they scream. Patrick gets confused with a young Seasquatch while out in the woods.
07/22/2022
22:29
S1 • E14Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under YearsHelp Not Wanted/Camp Spirit
Patrick's dad unexpectedly visits Kamp Koral. SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy befriend a visiting ghost camper.
07/12/2023
11:44
S1 • E15Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under YearsPrickly Pests
A mischievous camp prank goes terribly wrong.
07/13/2023
22:28
22:28
S1 • E17Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under YearsFirst and Last Aid/Night of the Living Stench
Camp Master Krabs finally hires a camp nurse, but she needs to dedicate all her time and effort to keeping SpongeBob safe. When all the campers try to win the "Stinkiest Camp in the Forest" award, Squidward has to fend for his life to stay clean.
08/03/2023