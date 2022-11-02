Middlemost Post
Cloud of the Month/A. Plumber
E 16 • 03/04/2022
Cloud of the Month/A. Plumber: After receiving the Middlemost Post's “Cloud of the Month” award, Parker gets a big head about the new title. After clogging the bathtub, Parker calls a plumber—that winds up being Ryan in disguise—to fix the problem.
More
Watching
Full Episode
22:30
Sign in to Watch
Middlemost PostE13Premium Parker/Toast of the Town
Premium Parker/Toast of the Town: Parker makes some bougie new friends while the Middlemost Post is on vacation. Angus and Parker compete in a toast-making contest hosted by Ms. Pam and The Middlemost Toast.
02/11/2022
Full Episode
22:29
Sign in to Watch
Middlemost PostE16Cloud of the Month/A. Plumber
Cloud of the Month/A. Plumber: After receiving the Middlemost Post's “Cloud of the Month” award, Parker gets a big head about the new title. After clogging the bathtub, Parker calls a plumber—that winds up being Ryan in disguise—to fix the problem.
03/04/2022
Full Episode
22:30
Middlemost PostS2 • E1Parker Gets Rich/Ultimate Fighting Cloud
Parker Gets Rich/Ultimate Fighting Cloud: After winning a raffle, Parker comes into a large sum of money, which Angus warns will come at a cost. The Middlemost Post discover a secret backyard wrestling league that challenges both their skills and egos.
08/02/2022
Full Episode
22:30
Sign in to Watch
Middlemost PostS2 • E2Parker Gets the Bird/Anchor Shackleton
Parker Gets the Bird/Anchor Shackleton: Parker tends to a small strawberry garden until its survival is threatened. Parker discovers Angus can't swim, but with the little nimbus' help, the sailor's on his way to becoming a buoy.
08/03/2022
Full Episode
22:30
Sign in to Watch
Middlemost PostS2 • E3Side Hustle/Burt Speaks
Side Hustle/Burt Speaks: Parker picks up a bunch of side hustles in order to afford the perfect gift for Angus. Parker believes Burt can speak via popping bubble wrap, and pretty soon, the whole mountain seeks Burt's wisdom.
08/04/2022
Full Episode
22:30
Sign in to Watch
Middlemost PostS2 • E4Unhappy Campers/Leprechauns 2
Unhappy Campers/Leprechauns 2: Never having made it to dark, the Middlemost Post decide their latest camping trip will finally be the one. Bud and Buddy return to the mountain, claiming they're reformed leprechauns no longer seeking Parker's gold.
08/08/2022
Full Episode
22:30
Sign in to Watch
Middlemost PostS2 • E5Sporty Parker/Hammy Time
Sporty Parker/Hammy Time: Parker makes the Yellow Springs soccer team, which thrills Angus since he never had the chance to play growing up. Parker brings home a hamster the Middlemost Post falls in love with, but this love quickly turns to jealousy.
08/09/2022
Full Episode
22:30
Sign in to Watch
Middlemost PostS2 • E6Mayor Ariel
Mayor Ariel: As Mayor Peeve announces his re-election campaign, Ariel returns to the mountain and runs against him for mayor.
08/10/2022
Full Episode
22:30
Sign in to Watch
Middlemost PostS2 • E7Hawk Man/Jammy Good!
Hawk Man/Jammy Good!: Parker meets Mt. Middlemost's resident daredevil, who hung up his "cape" after an extreme jump went wrong. Ms. Pam creates a sentient jar of jam. Guest star: Tony Hawk as Hawk Man
08/11/2022
Full Episode
22:30
Sign in to Watch
Middlemost PostS2 • E8The Box Smusher/Tie Dye Eye
The Box Smusher/Tie Dye Eye: When multiple packages are found smushed, the Middlemost Post must discover the truth and clear their name. Parker wakes up one morning with Tie-Dye Eye, and pretty soon, so does the entire mountain.
08/15/2022
Full Episode
22:30
Sign in to Watch
Middlemost PostS2 • E9The Gift of the Mech Suit/Worst Curse Scenario
The Gift of the Mech Suit/Worst Curse Scenario: On Lily's birthday, Parker gifts her a cardboard suit, but it can't measure up to her mech suit. The Middlemost Post receives a mysterious trinket in the mail, which they come to believe brings bad luck.
08/16/2022
Full Episode
22:30
Sign in to Watch
Middlemost PostS2 • E10Summer Santa/Closed for Cocooning
Summer Santa/Closed for Cocooning: When Santa shows up for summer vacation, Angus is conveniently injured and needs Santa to deliver the mail. Parker wants to help Lily's sisters plan her "Wing Ding," but it's clear the little nimbus doesn't quite fit in.
08/18/2022
Full Episode
22:30
Sign in to Watch
Middlemost PostS2 • E11To Narwhal, With Love/Fear and Loathing in Yellow Springs
To Narwhal, With Love/Fear and Loathing in Yellow Springs: Russell's newly budding romance is threatened by an overprotective Blubergian. After getting stranded in the Yellow Springs desert, Parker and Lily's friendship is put to the test.
08/23/2022
Full Episode
22:30
Sign in to Watch
Middlemost PostS2 • E12Pam & Jelly/Inside Angus
Pam & Jelly/Inside Angus: After Jelly goes missing, Parker and Lily volunteer to help Ms. Pam find her. After accidentally swallowing an irreplaceable Shackleton family stamp, Parker goes inside Angus to retrieve it.
08/25/2022