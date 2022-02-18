Grab an adult to unlock more full episodes
Smurfy SecretsSeason 1 E 14 • 02/18/2022
Smurfy Secrets: When Gargamel tries to transform into a Smurf, the Smurfs have to share their secrets to prove their identity.
The SmurfsS1 • E1Smurf-Fu/Diaper Daddy
Smurf-Fu/Diaper Daddy: When Smurfette rescues Brainy from a giant snake, the other Smurfs ask her to teach them “Smurf-Fu.” When everyone is tired of changing Baby's diapers, Handy decides to invent a robot that will do the job.
09/10/2021
The SmurfsS1 • E6Bringing Up Smurfy/The Makeover
Bringing Up Smurfy/The Makeover: When Dimwitty finds an egg in the woods, he and the other Smurfs put their parenting skills to the test. Vanity wants to design a new outfit for the Smurfs but he and Tailor have different visions.
10/29/2021
The SmurfsS1 • E7The Majestic 5/Kitchen Klutz
The Majestic 5/Kitchen Klutz: Papa Smurf holds a special vote to decide who will act as Rescue Smurfs if Gargamel attacks the village. After Clumsy saves Chef's life, Chef takes Clumsy on as his assistant in the kitchen. It's a catastrophe.
11/05/2021
The SmurfsS1 • E8Where's Papa Smurf?/Who's Heftier?
Where's Papa Smurf?/Who's Heftier?: Because of a mishap, Papa Smurf disappears and the only way to make him visible again is to get a whisker from Azrael! Wimpy challenges Hefty to a test of strength and wins by accident!
11/12/2021
The SmurfsS1 • E9The Scariest Smurf/DRIIIIINGGGGG!
The Scariest Smurf/DRIIIIINGGGGG!: On Halloween, Scaredy finds himself turned into a monster and he inadvertently wreaks havoc on the Smurfs. Handy builds Lazy a special alarm clock to keep him awake, but it keeps the rest of the Smurfs awake too!
11/12/2021
The SmurfsS1 • E10The Pluffs!
The Pluffs!: Blossom and Brainy are transported to an alternate universe where the Smurfs are grey and mean.
01/14/2022
The SmurfsS1 • E11Chef Soup/Adventures in Smurfsitting
Chef Soup/Adventures in Smurfsitting: When Brainy criticizes Chef's cooking, Chef walks out in a huff and ends up cooking for the Ogres. When Clumsy and Dimwitty take care of Baby, they try to show all of Smurf Village how smurfsome they really are.
01/21/2022
The SmurfsS1 • E11The Round Up/Waffle Wednesday
The Round Up/Waffle Wednesday: Jokey gives Farmer's racing snails an extra kick from a magic potion that makes them super fast. Chef gets jealous when Lily starts to make waffles that are more delicious than his.
01/28/2022
The SmurfsS1 • E12Funny Mommy/Smurfy Day Care
Funny Mommy/Smurfy Day Care: Jokey transforms Poet into Gargamel's Mom, but they find themselves trapped in Gargamel's hovel. Storm has to become a super smurfsitter when all of the Smurfs turn back into babies.
02/04/2022
The SmurfsS1 • E14Crashing Gargamel's Party/The Curse of the Smurfs' Treasure
Crashing Gargamel's Party/The Curse of the Smurfs' Treasure: When Gargamel convinces Dimwitty and Begonia that he is nice, they invite him to a party. Farmer and Vanity unearth a chest which contains a gem that brings bad luck to anyone who touches it!
02/11/2022
02/18/2022
The SmurfsS1 • E15Who Nose?/Clumsy Not Clumsy
Who Nose?/Clumsy Not Clumsy: Hefty casts a spell which accidentally turns him into a colossal nose that sucks up everything in its path! After catching Clumsy, Gargamel tempts him with a magic amulet that makes his clumsiness disappear.
02/18/2022