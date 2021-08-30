Grab an adult to unlock more full episodes
Unsmurfable Smile/Mind the CatSeason 1 E 2 • 09/17/2021
Unsmurfable Smile/Mind the Cat: Smurfette and Blossom try to make Grouchy smile by taking him on a camping trip. Gargamel falls under the mind control of Azrael and the Smurfs must help to set him free.
11:29
The SmurfsS1 • E5Clumsy Not Clumsy
Clumsy Not Clumsy: After catching Clumsy, Gargamel tempts him with a magic amulet that makes his clumsiness disappear.
08/30/2021
22:28
The SmurfsS1 • E1Smurf-Fu/Diaper Daddy
Smurf-Fu/Diaper Daddy: When Smurfette rescues Brainy from a giant snake, the other Smurfs ask her to teach them “Smurf-Fu.” When everyone is tired of changing Baby's diapers, Handy decides to invent a robot that will do the job.
09/10/2021
22:28
The SmurfsS1 • E2Unsmurfable Smile/Mind the Cat
09/17/2021
22:28
The SmurfsS1 • E3Smurfs in Disguise/Jokes on You
Smurfs in Disguise/Jokes on You: After breaking Papa Smurf's telescope, Scaredy and Hefty decide to dress up as girls and hide rather than face punishment. Vanity tires of Jokey's exploding box and decides to boobytrap it with an even bigger explosion.
09/24/2021
22:28
The SmurfsS1 • E4My Smurf the Hero/Alien Smurf
My Smurf the Hero/Alien Smurf: When Scaredy gets tired of being scared, he dons a superhero costume and tries to conquer his fear. An Alien child visits the Smurfs and puts them under his spell in order to turn them into his friends.
10/01/2021
22:29
The SmurfsS1 • E5Smurf Your Seat Belts/Leaf It Alone
Smurf Your Seat Belts/Leaf It Alone: When Handy and Storm discover Gargamel's plan to make Azrael fly, they build their own flying machines. When the Sarsaparilla harvest is ruined by a pest, the Smurfs discover Gargamel's plan to lure them to his field.
10/08/2021
11:29
The SmurfsS1 • E3The Scariest Smurf
The Scariest Smurf: On Halloween, Scaredy finds himself turned into a monster and he inadvertently wreaks havoc on the Smurfs.
10/15/2021
22:28
The SmurfsS1 • E6Bringing Up Smurfy/The Makeover
Bringing Up Smurfy/The Makeover: When Dimwitty finds an egg in the woods, he and the other Smurfs put their parenting skills to the test. Vanity wants to design a new outfit for the Smurfs but he and Tailor have different visions.
10/29/2021
22:28
The SmurfsS1 • E7The Majestic 5/Kitchen Klutz
The Majestic 5/Kitchen Klutz: Papa Smurf holds a special vote to decide who will act as Rescue Smurfs if Gargamel attacks the village. After Clumsy saves Chef's life, Chef takes Clumsy on as his assistant in the kitchen. It's a catastrophe.
11/05/2021
22:29
The SmurfsS1 • E8Where's Papa Smurf?/Who's Heftier?
Where's Papa Smurf?/Who's Heftier?: Because of a mishap, Papa Smurf disappears and the only way to make him visible again is to get a whisker from Azrael! Wimpy challenges Hefty to a test of strength and wins by accident!
11/12/2021
22:28
The SmurfsS1 • E9The Scariest Smurf/DRIIIIINGGGGG!
The Scariest Smurf/DRIIIIINGGGGG!: On Halloween, Scaredy finds himself turned into a monster and he inadvertently wreaks havoc on the Smurfs. Handy builds Lazy a special alarm clock to keep him awake, but it keeps the rest of the Smurfs awake too!
11/12/2021