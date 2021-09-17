The Casagrandes
Race Against the Machine/My Fair Cat Lady
Season 3 E 11 • 06/10/2022
Race Against the Machine/My Fair Cat Lady: When Mr. Chang's job might go to a faster train conductor, he has to prove that he can be just as fast! Adelaide wants to help the city cats clean up their acts for adoption, but can she help these grumpy gatos?
The CasagrandesS3 • E1Bend It Like Abuelo/Bunstoppable
Bend It Like Abuelo/Bunstoppable: Hector finally joins his dream soccer team as their good luck charm, but what happens when his luck runs out? While preparing bao for the Chinese Cultural Fair, Sid and Adelaide face off against time-hopping bandits!
09/17/2021
The CasagrandesS3 • E4Skaters Gonna Hate/Born to Be Mild
Skaters Gonna Hate/Born to Be Mild: Ronnie Anne and her pals enlist Carlos X as their coach in a skate-off against Tony Hawk! Tired of the bullies at school, Alexis learns the tough guy ropes from Carl.
01/14/2022
The CasagrandesS3 • E5The Bros in the Band/For the Record
The Bros in the Band/For the Record: Bobby's dream of playing in a band might finally come true, but can he hang with Par's punk pals? Worried he's not keeping up with his cool friends, Sameer tries to break a record for some street cred.
01/21/2022
The CasagrandesS3 • E615 Candles/Rook, Line and Sinker
15 Candles/Rook, Line and Sinker: Already planning Ronnie Anne's quinceañera, Rosa decides to train Ronnie Anne – for the next 3 years! Carlos gets Carl into chess to keep him out of trouble, but Carl takes his rule of the kingdom literally!
01/28/2022
The CasagrandesS3 • E7Let's Get Ready to Rumba/Perro Malo
Let's Get Ready to Rumba/Perro Malo: When Hector declines Rosa's offer to join her dance class, he gets jealous of her talented instructor! Sweet Lalo gets switched with mischievous perrito Malo for the day and the Casagrandes need to get their pup back.
02/04/2022
The CasagrandesS3 • E8Don't Zoo That/Maxed Out
Don't Zoo That/Maxed Out: Adelaide and Carl battle it out to win Jr. Zookeeper badges but their fighting might ruin both of their chances. Hector finds out Vito has a huge tab at the mercado and Vito offers to pay him back – no matter what!
02/11/2022
The CasagrandesS3 • E9Skatey Cat/Weather Beaten
Skatey Cat/Weather Beaten: Nervous to jump back on her board after a bad wipeout, will Ronnie Anne ever skate again? A powerful artifact is coming to the Great Lakes City museum and it brings along a storm for the Casagrandes! Feat. Lincoln Loud
02/25/2022
The CasagrandesS3 • E10The Golden Curse
The Golden Curse: The Casagrandes celebrate Paco's wedding, but they need to find las arras that Sergio lost! Guest Stars: Angelica Argon, Sergio Aragones
06/03/2022
The CasagrandesS3 • E12Survival of the Unfittest/Nixed Signals
Survival of the Unfittest/Nixed Signals: When Arturo realizes Bobby doesn't have survival skills, he decides bring Bobby to the woods for training! Frida asks Carlota to spend a spa with her to enjoy quality time, but can they both stay off their phones?
06/17/2022
The CasagrandesS3 • E13Ay Fidelity/Cut the Chisme
Ay Fidelity/Cut the Chisme: When Bobby and Par are left in charge of Ziggy's shop, they must resist jamming with the shop's musical treasures. The family tries to stop their notorious chismoso Hector from gossiping all over town but can he stay quiet?
06/24/2022
The CasagrandesS3 • E14Phantom Freakout
Phantom Freakout: Ronnie Anne and the gang are going to be in 12 is Midnight's new music video, but things go awry when a ghost wreaks havoc in the concert hall. The kids and the band have to find out how to appease the ghost, and quick!
07/01/2022
The CasagrandesS3 • E15Sidekickin' Chicken/Silent Fight
Sidekickin' Chicken/Silent Fight: After hearing about a contest to find El Falcon's nex tsidekick, Carl becomes El Pollito and tries to win! Once Carlitos falls asleep, Carl and CJ must conduct all their playing – and fighting – in absolute silence!
07/08/2022
The CasagrandesS3 • E16Kick Some Bot/Salvador Doggy
Kick Some Bot/Salvador Doggy: Sid faces off against Lisa Loud in the Great Lakes City robotics competition! When faced with a deadline and no inspiration, Frida tries to use Lalo’s paintings as her own!
07/15/2022
The CasagrandesS3 • E17The Wurst Job/The Sound of Meddle
The Wurst Job/The Sound of Meddle: Ronnie Anne lands the internship of a lifetime with Bruno, but will she be able to hang? Dreaming of DJ-ing at the Gatos halftime show, Carl goes undercover with Alexis and the school band!
07/29/2022
The CasagrandesS3 • E18Alpaca Lies/Rocket Plan
Alpaca Lies/Rocket Plan: Ronnie Anne and Bobby have to deal with an old friend of Arturo's—Beto the Alpaca. Abuelo helps CJ build a rocket, but when things aren't going well, Abuelo tells a little fib to preserve CJ's feelings.
08/05/2022
The CasagrandesS3 • E19The Oddfather/Long Shot
The Oddfather/Long Shot: Carlos has to choose Carlitos' padrino in time for his Christening, but will he make the right call? Carlota needs a PE credit to graduate, so she and Ronnie Anne set out to find the right sport for her.
09/23/2022
The CasagrandesS3 • E20Flock This Way/Movers and Fakers
Flock This Way/Movers and Fakers: Rosa’s family activity of birdwatching in the woods goes sour when Sergio gets mistaken for a rare species. Tired of not having a space of his own, Bobby secretly moves into a vacant apartment unit in the building.
09/30/2022