The Loud House
The Loud Cloud/You Auto Know Better
Season 6 E 20 • 09/30/2022
The Loud Cloud/You Auto Know Better: Tired of Mom's sticky note system, Lincoln and Lisa create an app to keep track of the family's schedule. Lana creates an auto-body shop to try and buy a new bike, but her shop turns corrupt when Flip becomes he rmentor.
The Loud HouseS3 • E6Jeers for Fears/Tea Tale Heart
Jeers for Fears/Tea Tale Heart: After agreeing to go to The Royal Woods House of Terror, Linc and Clyde have to toughen up and face their fears. Lola discovers Lucy has an old, fragile doll and decides she must borrow it – no matter what Lucy says.
10/12/2018
The Loud HouseS4 • E1Friended! with the Casagrandes
Friended! with the Casagrandes: Ronnie Anne makes friends with Sid, a girl whose family wants to rent the apartment upstairs. When it looks like another couple might get it first, the girls resort to sabotage to try and dissuade them.
05/27/2019
The Loud HouseS4 • E3Roll Model with the Casagrandes/No Show with the Casagrandes
Roll Model with the Casagrandes/No Show with the Casagrandes: When Carl witnesses Ronnie Anne save a dog, he becomes obsessed with being just like his newfound hero.
06/14/2019
The Loud HouseS4 • E2Power Play with the Casagrandes/Room for Improvement with the Casagrandes
Power Play with the Casagrandes/Room for Improvement with the Casagrandes: When a high utility bill threatens Hector and Rosa's annual trip, Ronnie Anne spearheads an effort to lower usage.
06/14/2019
The Loud HouseS4 • E4Face the Music with the Casagrandes/Pranks for the Memories with the Casagrandes
Face the Music with the Casagrandes/Pranks for the Memories with the Casagrandes: When Ronnie Anne discovers that each family member will perform at Hector's birthday, she turns to Sid for help.
06/18/2019
The Loud HouseS6 • E1Don’t Escar-go/Double Trouble
Don’t Escar-go/Double Trouble: When Clyde has an opportunity to study cooking in France, the gang tries to keep him closer to home. Lola and Lana take on Cheryl and Meryl to be crowned the new twin spokespeople for Auntie Pam’s Parlor.
03/11/2022
The Loud HouseS6 • E2Flip This Flip/Haunted House Call
Flip This Flip/Haunted House Call: The Loud kids help Flip clean up his image to impress his middle school crush. When the Mortician's Club can't afford tickets to Casket Con, they decide to start a business to raise money.
03/18/2022
The Loud HouseS6 • E3Musical Chairs/The Taunting Hour
Musical Chairs/The Taunting Hour: Lincoln convinces his teacher, Mr. Bolhofner, to join the Doo-Dads in order to get a better seat in class. After Lincoln tries to help Lynn get over a heckler at her soccer game, the Louds realize they all have critics.
03/25/2022
The Loud HouseS6 • E4A Bug's Strife/All the Rage
A Bug's Strife/All the Rage: Dad tears the house apart trying to find the cricket ruining his peaceful day alone in the house. Tired of getting pummeled during dodgeball, Lincoln and the gang use Clyde's untapped rage without him knowing.
04/01/2022
The Loud HouseS6 • E5Scoop Snoop/Eye Can't
Scoop Snoop/Eye Can't: The Action News Team struggles to find out how Katherine Mulligan is scooping their news leads. Trying to avoid a trip to the eye doctor, Lisa makes a new pair of glasses that actually makes her eyesight worse.
04/08/2022
The Loud HouseS6 • E6Dine and Bash/Sofa, So Good
Dine and Bash/Sofa, So Good: After failing to make Chef Guy Grazer a meal on his show, the kids try to erase the footage before it airs. The kids search all over Royal Woods to find the missing furniture they left outside while cleaning.
04/15/2022
The Loud HouseS6 • E7Present Danger/Stressed for the Part
Present Danger/Stressed for the Part: Dressed as David Steele, Lincoln is on the hunt for his stolen birthday present before it's destroyed. After landing a role in a Dairyland production, Luan must hide this news from Mrs. Bernardo, who she beat out.
05/30/2022
The Loud HouseS6 • E8Time Trap!
Time Trap!: When the kids break Mom and Dad's priceless vase, they decide the only thing to do is go back in time to their wedding day, and prevent them from ever receiving it.
06/03/2022
The Loud HouseS6 • E9Bummer Camp/Sleepstakes
Bummer Camp/Sleepstakes: When Gramps struggles to run Camp Mastadon, the kids come to his rescue. The Loud kids help Lana get over her fear of sleepovers.
06/10/2022
The Loud HouseS6 • E10The Last Laugh/Driver’s Dread
The Last Laugh/Driver’s Dread: Luan thinks Mr. Coconuts is out for revenge when she replaces him with Lola in her act. Hoping to drive out to the outlets to meet Lori, Leni looks for alternative ways to get her driver’s license.
06/17/2022
The Loud HouseS6 • E11Cat-astrophe/Prize Fighter
Cat-astrophe/Prize Fighter: The McBrides scramble to put together a birthday party for Nana Gayle after they forget to throw one this year. Lola worries she's already a washed-up pageant star when she wins a lifetime achievement award.
06/24/2022
The Loud HouseS6 • E12Save Royal Woods!
Save Royal Woods!: When Royal Woods is in danger of being flooded to make room for a sixth Great Lake, the town comes together to prove that they’re worth saving.
07/01/2022
The Loud HouseS6 • E13Lights, Camera, Nuclear Reaction/Food Courting
Lights, Camera, Nuclear Reaction/Food Courting: Lincoln and Clyde's David Steele movie turns high-stakes when Lisa builds a nuclear reactor. When Leni realizes Miguel has a crush on Gavin, the new food court employee, she sets out to help Miguel woo him.
07/15/2022
The Loud HouseS6 • E14Hiccups and Downs/The Loathe Boat
Hiccups and Downs/The Loathe Boat: Luna needs to get rid of a nasty case of the hiccups before a big rock competition. The Morticians Club plan Bertrand’s escape from the cruise ship his parents work on.
08/12/2022
The Loud HouseS6 • E15Crashed Course/Puns and Buns
Crashed Course/Puns and Buns: The Loud siblings intervene when they think Lori is failing out of Fairway U. Benny struggles to rein in Luan and her practical jokes when she becomes his coworker at the Burpin' Burger.
09/05/2022
The Loud HouseS6 • E16Save the Last Pants/A Stella Performance
Save the Last Pants/A Stella Performance: Rusty tries to bring the fun of Gus's to Duds For Dudes when he's in charge of the store. Stella wins a school competition and is super excited – until she learns she has to give a public presentation.
09/05/2022
The Loud HouseS6 • E17Cheer Pressure/Stroke of Luck
The cheerleaders challenge Lynn and her teammates to a "cheer off" when Lynn dismisses them as athletes. Lori becomes a celebrity at school when she hits a hole- in-one on a notoriously difficult course.
09/09/2022
The Loud HouseS6 • E18Space Jammed/Crown and Dirty
Space Jammed/Crown and Dirty: Annoyed by Leni's intrusive babysitting, Lisa accidentally blasts herself and Todd into space. Lola tries to whip Mom into tip-top pageant condition for a Mother-Daughter pageant.
09/16/2022
The Loud HouseS6 • E19The Orchid Grief/Forks and Knives Out
The Orchid Grief/Forks and Knives Out: When Lincoln and Clyde overwater Howard's rare orchid, the two embark on an adventure to replace it. Lynn Sr. is stoked to compete on a televised cooking show until he learns he's up against Rosa Casagrande. Guest Star: Michael McDonald
09/23/2022
