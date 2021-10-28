Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
Rap Dreams Do Come True
E 20 • 12/09/2021
Rap Dreams Do Come True: Dylan discovers his substitute teacher is a former rap star, and Dylan plots to get him back on top. But after reviving the former star's profile, Dylan finds that own dream remains out of reach. Will he quit the game for good?
Tyler Perry's Young DylanE15Dylan vs. Mystery X
Dylan vs. Mystery X: Dylan's popularity skyrockets when he engages in an online rap battle, but the pressure to settle the beef at school creates a new set of problems. Rebecca's upcoming solo at church spurs Yasmine and Viola to offer fashion advice.
10/28/2021
Tyler Perry's Young DylanE16Bunk Hate
Bunk Hate: Rebecca's assignment to study animals in the wild leads her to observe (and sometimes provoke) Dylan and Charlie as they battle for supremacy in their small shared bedroom.
11/04/2021
Tyler Perry's Young DylanE17Snitches Get Stiches
Snitches Get Stiches: Blamed for classmate's prank, Dylan must decide whether to reveal the real culprit, or suffer the consequences for taking the fall. Charlie and Rebecca think the family is being evicted from their home.
11/18/2021
Tyler Perry's Young DylanE18Taking Credit
Taking Credit: Hoping to be a baller in his latest music video, Dylan secures a credit card and starts ordering everything he needs to look the part. But after getting Rebecca and Charlie on board, the kids learn that credit card debt has to be paid back.
11/25/2021
Tyler Perry's Young DylanE19Waiting for Santa
Waiting for Santa: The family tries to make Dylan's first Christmas away from home special, but goes overboard trying to re-create his favorite traditions. Meanwhile, the kids panic when they realize they don't have gifts for their parents.
12/02/2021
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E1Friday the Juneteenth
Friday the Juneteenth: With the annual Juneteenth parade on the horizon, Dylan and Rebecca find themselves at odds over the float parade. B Story: Myles and Yasmine utilize Charlie's culinary skills to bake pies for Viola's church social.
06/19/2022
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E2How to Catch a Scammer
How to Catch a Scammer: When Dylan and Lay Lay get duped into buying fake designer clothing, they team up to track down the scammer. B Story: Charlie and Rebecca misplace a valuable watch while spring cleaning with Myles and Yasmine.
07/21/2022
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E3Dylan Blows Up
Dylan Blows Up: Dylan becomes an egomaniac when he thinks his latest song is a #1 hit in Nigeria. B Story: Yasmine enlists Rebecca to direct a commercial for her business.
07/28/2022
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E4Dylan & Charlie's Day Off
Dylan & Charlie's Day Off: Faking sick from school, Dylan and Charlie plan a day of fun with Rebecca hot on their tail to expose their lie.
08/04/2022
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E5The Gift Grift
The Gift Grift: After secretly opening his birthday gift from Myles and Yasmine early, Dylan must invent a cover up when he accidentally destroys it. B Story: The family plan to be the top seller at the neighborhood yard sale by way of Charlie’s culinary skills.
09/15/2022