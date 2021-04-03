Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years

The Treasure of Kamp Koral/Camper Gary

Season 1 E 5 • 10/11/2021

The Treasure of Kamp Koral/Camper Gary: SpongeBob and Patrick find buried treasure at camp, but Mr. Krabs becomes desperate to get his claws on it. SpongeBob disguises Gary as a new camper to keep him safe from Mrs. Puff.

22:29

S1 • E2
Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years
The Jellyfish Kid

The Jellyfish Kid: A young SpongeBob is determined to catch his first jellyfish, so his friends do whatever they can to help him.
03/04/2021
22:26
S1 • E1
Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years
Sugar Squeeze/Tag, You're It

The campers meet two backwoods narwhals named Narlene and Nobby, who treat them to a sweet surprise. On a rainy day, SpongeBob and his friends entertain themselves indoors with a turbulent game of tag.
04/02/2021
22:27
S1 • E3
Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years
Quest for Tire / Cabin of Curiosities

The weekly food delivery truck goes missing, so the campers must hunt it down like their primal ancestors. // A mysterious cabin of odd campers have frightful fun with SpongeBob and Patrick after dark.
07/20/2021
22:28

S1 • E8
Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years
The Ho! Ho! Horror!/Outhouse Outrage

Santa Claus visits the children of Kamp Koral, who aren't quite sure what to make of the jolly giant. The outhouse explodes in front of Mr.Krabs, but he gets three different sides of the story from his campers.
07/22/2021
22:27
S1 • E4
Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years
In Search of Camp Noodist/Kitchen Sponge

SpongeBob, Sandy, and Patrick hike through the woods in search of a fabled nudist colony. SpongeBob helps Plankton at the Krusty Kanteen, leading to the development of a very familiar sandwich.
09/24/2021
22:27
S1 • E6
Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years
Midnight Snack Attack / Hot Pearl-tato

After SpongeBob and Patrick eat a secret snack experiment, Plankton must reverse the monstrous side effects. // Mr. Krabs needs to find a babysitter for little Pearl, but she proves too much for the campers to handle.
11/19/2021
22:28
S1 • E7
Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years
What About Meep? / Hard Time Out

When an unsatisfied anchovy strays from his brothers, SpongeBob and Patrick must help him find his true identity. // SpongeBob is sent to time out on behalf of his buddy, so Patrick does what he can to rectify the situation.
01/14/2022
22:27
S1 • E9
Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years
Pat's A Li'l Sinker / Camp SpongeBob

Pat's A Li'l Sinker / Camp SpongeBob: Mrs. Puff gives swimming lessons to Patrick after realizing he never got his swim badge. SpongeBob finds himself all alone in the camp, but that doesn't stop him from having a blast.
02/04/2022
22:27
S1 • E10
Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years
Squisery / Game Night

Patrick and Squidward must survive together in the woods after Squidward twists all of his ankles. // The adults sneak away to play a board game, but they have to hide from one camper in particular.
02/18/2022
22:26
S1 • E11
Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years
My Fair Nobby / Gimme a News Break

When Nobby becomes too civilized for Narlene, SpongeBob and Patrick help him remember his backwoods ways. Perch and his pal Harvey report the news of Kamp Koral, but they stumble upon evidence of a ridiculous conspiracy!
05/20/2022
22:24
S1 • E11
Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years
Wise Kraken/Squatch Swap

It’s stand-up comedy night at Kamp Koral, and the campers are ready to laugh until they scream. Patrick gets confused with a young Seasquatch while out in the woods.
07/22/2022