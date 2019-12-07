SpongeBob SquarePants

Grab an adult to unlock more full episodes
Sign in with your TV provider
Under the Small Top/Squidward's Sick Daze E 2 • 04/16/2021
Under the Small Top/Squidward's Sick Daze: Squidward's house becomes infested with a mail-order flea circus meant for SpongeBob. Squidward fakes being sick to get out of work, but his agony only begins when SpongeBob arrives to care for him.
Watching
Full Episode
43:53
Sign in to Watch
SpongeBob SquarePantsS12 • E4SpongeBob's Big Birthday Blowout
SpongeBob's Big Birthday Blowout: SpongeBob and Patrick tour the surface world, while the rest of Bikini Bottom prepares a surprise for SpongeBob!
07/12/2019
Full Episode
23:54
Sign in to Watch
SpongeBob SquarePantsS12 • E8The Ghost of Plankton/A Cabin in the Kelp
The Ghost of Plankton/A Cabin in the Kelp: Plankton becomes a ghost to steal the secret formula, but requires a few lessons from the Flying Dutchman.
10/12/2019
Full Episode
12:27
Sign in to Watch
SpongeBob SquarePantsS12 • E23Plankton's Intern
Plankton needs help stealing the formula, so he hires an intern who knows more about Mr. Krabs than anyone.
04/30/2020
Full Episode
23:14
Sign in to Watch
SpongeBob SquarePantsS12 • E21Bubble Bass's Tab/Kooky Cooks
Bubble Bass avoids paying his bill at the Krusty Krab, so SpongeBob and Squidward are sent to collect the cash. // Mr. Krabs makes Spongebob and Squidward cook a fancy meal for Mrs. Puff, but every dish becomes a dispute.
04/09/2021
Full Episode
23:04
Sign in to Watch
SpongeBob SquarePantsE2Under the Small Top/Squidward's Sick Daze
Under the Small Top/Squidward's Sick Daze: Squidward's house becomes infested with a mail-order flea circus meant for SpongeBob. Squidward fakes being sick to get out of work, but his agony only begins when SpongeBob arrives to care for him.
04/16/2021
Full Episode
12:20
Sign in to Watch
SpongeBob SquarePantsS12 • E22Knock Knock, Who's There?
Knock Knock, Who's There?: SpongeBob watches Mr. Krabs's house while he's away, so he takes extreme measures to make sure no one breaks in.
04/23/2021
Full Episode
22:29
SpongeBob SquarePantsS12 • E12The Patrick Star Fan Favorites Special
The Patrick Star Fan Favorites Special: Break out the mayonnaise, set your belts to Wumbo and prepare to scream LEEDLE LEEDLE LEE. Unspeakable - YouTube star and Patrick Star superfan - is counting down the greatest Patrick Star scenes that YOU voted for!
11/12/2021
Full Episode
22:59
Sign in to Watch
SpongeBob SquarePantsE4Something Narwhal This Way Comes / C.H.U.M.S.
Two familiar faces from SpongeBob's past visit Bikini Bottom, but they bring a big problem along with them. After falling down the drain, Plankton finds an unlikely ally in the sewers.
11/19/2021