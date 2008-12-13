Shows
Episodes
Apps
Games
TV Schedule
Shows
Apps
Games
Privacy
iCarly
iGo One Direction
Season 5 E 2 • 04/07/2012
When the British band One Direction accepts an invitation to iCarly, band member Harry gets sick after he drinks from Carly's water bottle.
More
Watching
Full Episode
23:29
iCarly
S2 • E7
iChristmas
iChristmas: In an attempt to spice up the Christmas tradition with an unconventional tree, Spencer accidentally sets fire to all of Carly's presents. Distraught, she wishes that she had a normal brother.
12/13/2008
Full Episode
23:30
iCarly
S5 • E2
iGo One Direction
When the British band One Direction accepts an invitation to iCarly, band member Harry gets sick after he drinks from Carly's water bottle.
04/07/2012
Full Episode
23:30
iCarly
S5 • E3
iOpen a Restaurant!
Sam and Gibby open a secret restaurant named Gibby's in the basement at their school. Bully Billy Boots, who just got out of juvie, harasses and irritates Gibby by constantly asking him to take off his shirt.
04/21/2012
Full Episode
23:30
iCarly
S5 • E5
iPear Store
Freddie gets a new job at the Pear Store. The fire department is tired of putting out Spencer's fires and plan to stop responding to them.
05/12/2012