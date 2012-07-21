SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob SquarePants: "License to Milkshake/Squid Baby"
Season 9 E 2 • 09/08/2012
SpongeBob returns to the milkshake academy after discovering his milk-shake license has expired. Squidward thinks he's an infant.
SpongeBob SquarePantsS9 • E1SpongeBob SquarePants: "Extreme Sports/Squirrel Record"
SpongeBob and Patrick attempt to join an extreme sports team, the Drastic Radicals. Sandy tries to break a number of world records.
07/21/2012
SpongeBob SquarePantsS9 • E3SpongeBob SquarePants: "Gary's New Toy/Patrick-Man!"
Patrick becomes the superhero Patrick-Man! Gary becomes obsessed with his new red ball.
11/03/2012
SpongeBob SquarePantsS9 • E4SpongeBob SquarePants: "Eek, an Urchin!/Squid Defense"
SpongeBob finds an urchin in the Krusty Krab and tries to get rid of it. After Squidward's groceries get stolen, he convinces Sandy and SpongeBob to teach him karate.
01/01/2013
SpongeBob SquarePantsS12 • E19Krusty Koncessionaires/Dream Hoppers
Krusty Koncessionaires/Dream Hoppers: The Krusty Krab crew goes to a big concert to sell krabby patties in the stands. SpongeBob explores the melodious dreamscapes of his sleeping neighbors.
11/07/2020
SpongeBob SquarePantsS12 • E20The SpongeBob SportsPants Countdown Special
The SpongeBob SportsPants Countdown Special: Gear up for SpongeBob's greatest skills, spills, and thrills as our SUPERSTAR host, Von Miller, counts down the sportiest SpongeBob scenes of ALL TIME that YOU voted for! You won't believe what #1 is!
01/11/2021
SpongeBob SquarePantsS12 • E21The Ghost of Plankton/My Two Krabses
Plankton becomes a ghost to steal the secret formula, but requires a few lessons from the Flying Dutchman. Mr. Krabs gets ready for a hot date, but SpongeBob and Patrick give him a little more help than he needs.
01/18/2021
SpongeBob SquarePantsS12 • E22Bubble Bass's Tab/Kooky Cooks
Bubble Bass avoids paying his bill at the Krusty Krab, so SpongeBob and Squidward are sent to collect the cash. // Mr. Krabs makes Spongebob and Squidward cook a fancy meal for Mrs. Puff, but every dish becomes a dispute.
04/09/2021
SpongeBob SquarePantsS13 • E2Under the Small Top/Squidward's Sick Daze
Under the Small Top/Squidward's Sick Daze: Squidward's house becomes infested with a mail-order flea circus meant for SpongeBob. Squidward fakes being sick to get out of work, but his agony only begins when SpongeBob arrives to care for him.
04/16/2021
SpongeBob SquarePantsS12 • E23Knock Knock, Who's There?/Pat Hearts Squid
Knock Knock, Who's There?/Pat Hearts Squid: SpongeBob watches Mr. Krabs's house while he's away, so he takes extreme measures to make sure no one breaks in. Squidward is forced to room with Patrick.
07/09/2021
SpongeBob SquarePantsS12 • E24The Patrick Star Fan Favorites Special
The Patrick Star Fan Favorites Special: Break out the mayonnaise, set your belts to Wumbo and prepare to scream LEEDLE LEEDLE LEE. Unspeakable - YouTube star and Patrick Star superfan - is counting down the greatest Patrick Star scenes that YOU voted for!
11/12/2021
SpongeBob SquarePantsS13 • E3Something Narwhal This Way Comes / C.H.U.M.S.
Two familiar faces from SpongeBob's past visit Bikini Bottom, but they bring a big problem along with them. After falling down the drain, Plankton finds an unlikely ally in the sewers.
11/19/2021
SpongeBob SquarePantsS13 • E4SpongeBob's Road to Christmas
SpongeBob's Road to Christmas: SpongeBob and his pals journey to the North Pole to give Santa a present.
12/10/2021
SpongeBob SquarePantsS12 • E25Plankton's Intern/Patrick's Tantrum
Plankton's Intern/Patrick's Tantrum: Plankton needs help stealing the formula, so he hires an intern who knows more about Mr. Krabs than anyone. Patrick goes into a destructive fit whenever he hears a bell, so his friends help him in their own ways.
02/25/2022
SpongeBob SquarePantsS13 • E5Goofy Scoopers / Pat the Dog
Goofy Scoopers / Pat the Dog: SpongeBob and Patrick make it their mission to reunite the recently fires robot band from Goofy Goober's. Patrick is sent to the pound for acting like a worm, but he won't be able to leave unless SpongeBob can train him.
02/25/2022
SpongeBob SquarePantsS12 • E26Lighthouse Louie/Hiccup Plague
Lighthouse Louie/Hiccup Plague: SpongeBob cleans out the boating school lighthouse, where he finds a cute but inconvenient companion. No one in Bikini Bottom is safe from a case of contagious hiccups.
04/23/2022
SpongeBob SquarePantsS13 • E6Potato Puff/There Will be Grease!
Potato Puff/There Will be Grease!: Mrs. Puff's new substitute teacher gives SpongeBob a crash course in driving. Mr. Krabs and Plankton must work together after discovering a well of miracle-grease under their restaurants.
04/29/2022
SpongeBob SquarePantsS12 • E27Who R Zoo?/Kwarantined Krab
Who R Zoo?/Kwarantined Krab: SpongeBob and Patrick create their own zoo made entirely of bubbles! The Krusty Krab goes under emergency quarantine, but no one knows who carries the mysterious illness...
04/29/2022
SpongeBob SquarePantsS13 • E7Big Bad Bubble Bass/Sea-Man Sponge Haters Club
Big Bad Bubble Bass/Sea-Man Sponge Haters Club: Karen tells the fairytale of a nerd trying to steal an action figure from his three little neighbors. Squidward hosts a secret “We Hate SpongeBob Club” at his house.
05/06/2022
SpongeBob SquarePantsS13 • E8Food PBBFT! Truck/Upturn Girls
Food PBBFT! Truck/Upturn Girls: SpongeBob and Squidward try to sell krabby patties from a food truck in the darkest depths of the ocean. Pearl and Narlene have a whales' day out in the big city.
05/13/2022
SpongeBob SquarePantsS13 • E9Say ‘Awww!’/Patrick the Mailman
Say ‘Awww!’/Patrick the Mailman: Frustrated that he’s seen as cute instead of evil, Plankton builds a robot to punish anyone who says “aww!” Patrick crushes the mailman, so he and SpongeBob deliver the mail around Bikini Bottom.
05/20/2022