Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
Who's the Boss
Season 3 E 17 • 03/30/2023
Dylan and Charlie come face to face with their tyrant boss at the school store. B Story: Rebecca hires a conniving lab assistant who tries to sabotage her chances of entering the school's Science program.
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E1Friday the Juneteenth
Friday the Juneteenth: With the annual Juneteenth parade on the horizon, Dylan and Rebecca find themselves at odds over the float parade. B Story: Myles and Yasmine utilize Charlie's culinary skills to bake pies for Viola's church social.
06/19/2022
22:26
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E2How to Catch a Scammer
How to Catch a Scammer: When Dylan and Lay Lay get duped into buying fake designer clothing, they team up to track down the scammer. B Story: Charlie and Rebecca misplace a valuable watch while spring cleaning with Myles and Yasmine.
07/21/2022
22:28
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E3Dylan Blows Up
Dylan Blows Up: Dylan becomes an egomaniac when he thinks his latest song is a #1 hit in Nigeria. B Story: Yasmine enlists Rebecca to direct a commercial for her business.
07/28/2022
22:26
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E4Dylan & Charlie's Day Off
Dylan & Charlie's Day Off: Faking sick from school, Dylan and Charlie plan a day of fun with Rebecca hot on their tail to expose their lie.
08/04/2022
22:30
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E5The Gift Grift
The Gift Grift: After secretly opening his birthday gift from Myles and Yasmine early, Dylan must invent a cover up when he accidentally destroys it. B Story: The family plan to be the top seller at the neighborhood yard sale by way of Charlie’s culinary skills.
09/15/2022
22:30
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E6Power Trippin'
Power Trippin': Appointed hall monitor, Dylan finds the job more than he bargained for. B Story: With their parents working evenings, Rebecca and Charlie must prove they can hold down household responsibilities by themselves.
09/22/2022
22:25
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E7Fame, Blame & Video Games
Dylan and Rebecca form an unlikely team to win a school gaming competition. B Story: Charlie is tasked with painting a portrait of Myles and Yasmine.
09/29/2022
22:27
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E8Saturday School
Saturday School: After falling asleep in class due to staying up late for a family tradition with Myles, Dylan is forced into Saturday detention. B Story: The family deals with Viola's competitive nature on game day.
10/13/2022
22:28
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E9On the Hunt for Fun
On the Hunt for Fun: After Myles and Yasmien enforce a "no technology" policy into place, Dylan, Rebecca and Charlie find themselves on a treasure hunt in order to retrieve their gadgets.
10/20/2022
22:08
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E10The Chi Ones
The Chi Ones: After his old rap group from Chicago pay him a visit, Dylan must decide between the past and his future as a solo artist. B Story: Rebecca puts Myles and Yasmine on a strict diet regimen.
10/27/2022
22:30
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E11Renaissance Man
Tasked with writing a history report, Dylan travels back in time to the Harlem Renaissance.
02/16/2023
22:30
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E12Reality Bites
Dylan tries to create drama between his family and friends for his reality show audition tape.
02/23/2023
22:31
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E13A Corsage with Your Sabotage
Dylan and his new friend Tara plot to sabotage Bethany and her date to the school dance. B Story: Charlie is put in charge of the Mardi Gras themed dance.
03/02/2023
22:29
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E14Curse this Verse
Rebecca puts a curse on Dyla. B Story: Charlie orchestrates both dinner and the perfect gift for his parents anniversary.
03/09/2023
22:31
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E15Principal Party Pooper
Rebecca, Dylan and crew use Rebecca's anonymous online advice blog to control Principal Matthews. B Story: Yasmine and Myles enter a salsa competition despite having very different styles of dancing.
03/16/2023
22:30
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E16Burning After Reading
After discovering Dylan has read her diary, Bethany – with the help of Rebecca – decide to set him up for disaster. B Story: Charlie's newfound interest in rock digging proves a problem for Myles and Yasmine.
03/23/2023