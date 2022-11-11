Transformers: EarthSpark
Age of Evolution, Pt. 1 and Pt. 2
Season 1 E 8 • 03/03/2023
Twitch and Thrash wonder if they're the only Terrans alive. With their family, they return to the cave of their origins and three new Terrans are born! But will these new allies be enough to help them rescue Dot and Megatron from the clutches of Mandroid?
44:33
Transformers: EarthSparkS1 • E1Secret Legacy Pt. 1 and Pt. 2
Secret Legacy Pt. 1 and Pt. 2: Robby has trouble adjusting after their family's big move to the rural town of Witwicky, until he and his sister, Mo, discover the first-ever Earthborn Transformers.
11/11/2022
22:31
Transformers: EarthSparkS1 • E3House Rules
Thrash is impatient with the family rules and convinces Mo to push their boundaries. But when a Decepticon needs their help, Mo and Thrash find themselves playing by a far more dangerous set of rules.
02/10/2023
22:30
Transformers: EarthSparkS1 • E2Moo-ving In
As the Malto family get used to its new members, Bumblebee quickly learns that his mission to train the Terrans won't be as easy as he thought.
02/10/2023
22:31
Transformers: EarthSparkS1 • E5Traditions
Robby backs out of Alex's traditional Wakwak hunt, so Alex shares his family history with Bumblebee, while Twitch, eager to gain her own traditions, encounters "Dad2" – Wheeljack.
02/17/2023
22:31
Transformers: EarthSparkS1 • E4Classified
G.H.O.S.T. Special Agent Schloder pursues Twitch after mistaking her for a Deception. Meanwhile, Dot is put through G.H.O.S.T. orientation, where she learns that her employer's intentions may not be what they seem.
02/17/2023
22:31
Transformers: EarthSparkS1 • E6Friends and Family
The Terrans' erratic behavior may be affecting Mo and Robby's anxiety about their first day at their new school. Or it could be something far worse...
02/24/2023
22:31
Transformers: EarthSparkS1 • E7Decoy
While out on a mission to capture three Mini-Cassette bots, Megatron and Optimus Prime have a disagreement about G.H.O.S.T.'s treatment of Decepticons.
02/24/2023
44:30
